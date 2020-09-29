Results from 350-Patient FLAAG Trial Show MolecuLight Point-of-Care Imaging Improves Detection of High Bacterial Burden in Wounds Four-fold over Standard of Care Assessment

"The FLAAG trial, one of the largest prospective clinical trials in wound care, demonstrated that clinical signs and symptoms are poor indicators of bacterial burden in chronic wounds says Dr. Serena, Founder and Medical Director of The SerenaGroup® and Lead Investigator for the clinical trial. "Most of the wounds missed by standard of care in this study had alarmingly high bacterial loads, indicative of asymptomatic infection. Use of the MolecuLight i: X enabled earlier detection of bacterial burden in wounds that would have otherwise been missed by standard of care assessment; we saw this improvement in detection across all wound types. The information provided by fluorescence imaging had utility across in all aspects of wound care, influencing treatment planning and overall patient care. I believe that the MolecuLight i: X will quickly become a standard of care in wound care and play a pivotal role in antimicrobial stewardship in the wound clinic."

"As an investigator in this trial and a user of MolecuLight i:X in my routine clinical practice, I can attest to the clinical benefit that fluorescence imaging provides. Identifying the presence and location of significant bacteria facilitates optimal preparation and treatment of my patients' wounds enables me to quickly course correct a patient's treatment when needed. With this immediate diagnostic feedback on bacteria and infection available at point-of-care, I no longer need to wait for weeks to determine if treatments are effective", says Dr. Windy Cole, Director of Wound Care Research, Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine. "The results of this robust clinical trial add to the large body of evidence from prior studies, including a study I previously published1 where I used fluorescence imaging of bacteria to guide debridement and select appropriate treatments that led to accelerated wound healing".

Up to 15% of Medicare beneficiaries had at least one type of wound or wound-related infection2,

and the prevalence of chronic wounds continues to increase each year. Without objective methods to detect bacterial burden in wounds, wound healing stalls and inappropriate treatments are applied, further inflating these costs. "Results from this trial reveal the signification proportion of chronic wounds with high bacterial burden that are missed by standard of care assessment of clinical signs and symptoms" says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "The results of this study show how use of point-of-care fluorescence imaging enables more accurate detection of bacterial burden in wounds. The diagnostic information provided by the device has the potential to fundamentally change the paradigm in wound care, leading to improved healing rates, reduced costs and improved patient outcomes".

The early results of this FLAAG trial were shared with the AMA and CMS, who, after a critical review of the large body of supporting clinical evidence, issued two CPT® codes (Category III) for physician work and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. These new codes were issued by AMA and CMS in recognition of the medical necessity of this MolecuLight fluorescence imaging procedure.





A video abstract of this publication by Drs. Serena and Cole is available at https://youtu.be/vNX5Ej9mpPA. This publication represents a significant addition to the growing body of evidence on the utility of point-of-care fluorescence imaging of bacteria in wound care.





1Cole W and Coe S. Use of a bacterial fluorescence imaging system to target wound debridement and accelerate healing: a pilot study. J Wound Care. (North American Supplement). 2020

2. Nussbaum et al. An economic evaluation of the impact, cost and medicare policy implications of chronic nonhealing wounds. Value in Health 2018;21:27-32.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

