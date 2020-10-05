Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Nutrients today announced the results of an 8-week, randomized, double-blind, single-center trial, demonstrating health benefits of Ubiquinol on endothelial function and antioxidant protection. This study was designed to measure change in flow-mediated dilation (FMD) in healthy patients with mild-to-moderate dyslipidemia (n=48; per-protocol population) taking Ubiquinol 100 mg or 200 mg versus placebo at week 8. FMD was measured as the percent increase in the diameter of the brachial artery in response to increased blood flow due to removal of an ischemic stimulus, i.e., inflation of a blood pressure monitor cuff to 300 mmHg for 5 minutes. Participants had LDL cholesterol levels of 130-200 mg/dL, were not taking a statin, and had no signs of cardiovascular disease. Results were published in Nutrients.

Regarding the primary endpoint, Ubiquinol (the active form of CoQ10) significantly improved FMD in both treated groups compared with the placebo group (Ubiquinol 200 mg/day, +1.28% + 0.90%; Ubiquinol 100 mg/day, +1.34% + 1.445%; placebo -0.41% + 1.51%; P<0.001). Response with Ubiquinol was dose-independent. There were no significant changes in plasma lipid profile for any group, and no adverse events were reported.

Ubiquinol also provided significant improvements on 3 secondary endpoints: Ubiquinol increased plasma CoQ10 levels versus placebo (P<0.001), and reduced the percentage of oxidized CoQ10 (P<0.001); serum nitric oxide (NOx) increased significantly in subjects receiving Ubiquinol (P=0.016) versus placebo; and LDL oxidation lag time improved significantly in those receiving 200 mg/day Ubiquinol (P=0.017) versus placebo.

"This is the first evidence of the protective effect of Ubiquinol on endothelial function in healthy adult subjects with mild-to-moderate dyslipidemia," said Luca Tiano, PhD, a co-author of the study and Professor in the Department of Life and Environmental Sciences at the Università Politecnica delle Marche in Ancona, Italy. "According to a 2019 expert consensus report published in the European Heart Journal, each 1% increase in flow-mediated dilation involves a significant 8% to 13% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events. We are conducting a second study with a larger number of patients to further explore if dietary supplementation with Ubiquinol represents a viable non-drug approach to improving biomarkers of cardiovascular health in patients with subclinical arterial conditions."

"Patients need additional options to improve cardiovascular health. Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death globally," said Dr. Roberto Antonicelli, MD, who is also an author of the study and is from the cardiology unit of IRCCS INRCA in Ancona. "In this study, the magnitude of the improvement in flow-mediated dilation was comparable to that seen in healthy patients or CVD patients undergoing exercise training. These results suggest that dietary supplementation with Ubiquinol may prove helpful in improving outcomes in cardiovascular patients."

About Ubiquinol

Kaneka Ubiquinol® is one of the strongest lipid-soluble antioxidants available. Kaneka Ubiquinol® provides defense against oxidative damage to the body's cells, including lipids, proteins and DNA. It also plays an essential role in cellular ATP (energy) production.

As the reduced and more bioavailable form of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), Kaneka Ubiquinol® has even more of the same powerful benefits associated with Kaneka Q10® that have been well established over the past three decades. Both CoQ10 and Ubiquinol naturally exist in the blood, but the body must convert oxidized CoQ10 into active Ubiquinol before it can play a role in providing cellular energy and act as an antioxidant. The ability to convert oxidized CoQ10 to active Ubiquinol becomes less efficient as a person ages, which is why people over 40 may receive a greater benefit from taking a Ubiquinol supplement versus CoQ10. Kaneka Ubiquinol® has been shown to be up to 70% more bioavailable and better absorbed than conventional CoQ10.

About Kaneka Nutrients

Kaneka Nutrients, a Division of Kaneka North America LLC, provides high-quality and unique nutritional ingredients for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, cosmetic and food and beverage industries. Kaneka is the sole manufacturer of Ubiquinol globally and the only producer of CoQ10 in the United States. Kaneka Corporation Japan was the first to commercialize CoQ10 more than 35 years ago and the first to manufacture Ubiquinol in 2007. Kaneka Q10® and now Kaneka Ubiquinol® is the trusted brand of CoQ10 used by researchers and investigators, including in National Institutes of Health-funded clinical trials.

We proudly manufacture both Kaneka Ubiquinol® and Kaneka Q10® at our plant in Pasadena, TX. Kaneka Nutrients is the only manufacturer of CoQ10 or Ubiquinol in the United States.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.healthcare/ubiquinol.org.

© 2020 Kaneka Nutrients, a Division of Kaneka North America, LLC. All rights reserved.

