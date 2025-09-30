Restoring children's vision, reducing inequalities: NTC renews partnership with Sightsavers Italia

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Sight Day, NTC, an Italian pharmaceutical company with a strong vocation for innovation in ophthalmology, proudly announces the renewal of its collaboration with Sightsavers Italia ETS, an international organization that for 75 years has been dedicated to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting the rights of people with disabilities in low-income countries.

The partnership is built on a clear and urgent goal: to actively support cataract surgeries in children, a condition that represents one of the leading causes of childhood blindness worldwide. Cataracts can be present at birth or develop at an early age, and timely intervention is essential to avoid irreversible damage to visual development.

"Removing cataracts in children is an act of social as well as health justice," said Riccardo Carbucicchio, CEO of NTC. "This is why our collaboration with Sightsavers Italia is a source of particular pride for us: it represents a concrete step in our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 10, which promotes the reduction of inequalities. Sight should not be a privilege, but a right accessible to everyone, everywhere in the world."

According to the World Health Organization, more than 2.2 billion people suffer from serious vision problems, and over one billion of these cases are preventable. In 2024 alone, Sightsavers carried out more than 497,000 cataract operations, saving or restoring sight—and often also dignity and independence—to people who would otherwise have faced a lifetime of disability.

NTC's involvement is part of a broader corporate journey of social responsibility and commitment to global health, which has already seen the company engaged in research projects and in improving access to innovative therapies in ophthalmology and other therapeutic areas.

Through this collaboration with Sightsavers Italia, NTC reaffirms its dedication to supporting the most vulnerable communities, with a specific focus on children and the right to eye health.

