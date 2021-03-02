Restaurant food delivery tech firm secures two key US partnerships with food-ordering app Olo and payment-processing platform Square

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VROMO – which provides delivery management software for restaurants across the globe – has been appointed by leading US online food-ordering platform Olo as its technology partner for delivery and driver management. It has also secured a partnership agreement to integrate with Square's point-of-sale and payment-processing platform to offer increased functionality for restaurants that manage their own food delivery processes.

The deals demonstrate the fast-paced changes happening in the hospitality industry, as restaurants adopt the latest technology to support their survival during the pandemic and fast-growing delivery software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution provider VROMO – which operates in the US, the UK and Australia – has secured two landmark agreements with US-based organisations.

VROMO will be seamlessly integrated into Olo's cloud-based food-ordering platform to manage delivery and driver communication. The other partnership will give the VROMO platform greater functionality by using world-class payment technology to enable restaurants to take payments securely and efficiently through Square.

Olo provides more than 300 multi-location restaurant brands with a white-label platform for on-demand ordering and delivery.

And as demand for efficient restaurant delivery continues to soar, the integration of VROMO into Olo will give restaurants the ability to locate pick-ups, interact with their drivers in real time and automatically dispatch orders. Using geofence technology, the driver experience becomes automated through VROMO's Driver app, resulting in accurate in-depth data.

Speaking about the partnership agreement with Olo, VROMO CEO Alan Hickey said: "VROMO has been developed to enable restaurants and food-ordering apps to meet consumers' high expectations when it comes to food delivery, efficiently controlling the whole delivery experience.

"Alongside Olo's industry-leading ordering processes, the partnership will see us able to offer a truly seamless process that will enable businesses to not only survive but thrive. The key benefits of the partnership include being able to manage more deliveries with fewer drivers (as there is less driver downtime or waiting), real-time communication with customers, delivery performance data and greater customer retention.

"As we are a new but fast-growing entrant to the market, our partnership with Olo will enable VROMO to extend its network and credibility - and working with the team at Olo has been a pleasure. They have already provided us with hugely valuable connections and exposure to major brands in the US."

Square helps millions of sellers globally run their business – from secure credit card processing to point of sale solutions and setting up an online store - and commenting on the partnership Mr Hickey added: "This is another significant milestone for VROMO as we continue on our rapid upward trajectory as the world's only dedicated software for restaurant food delivery.

"Square is a world-class payment technology and will give restaurants that use VROMO to manage their deliveries complete peace of mind that they can take payments securely and efficiently.

"We see Square as the perfect fit with a technology that enables restaurants to take ownership of the delivery experience as part of a complete store-to-door brand experience. As well as managing payment and delivery, VROMO users can build their own customer loyalty through the messaging incentive functions, such as discounts, and branded order tracking for their customers."

VROMO Driver app – benefits at a glance

The VROMO Driver app, on iOS and Android, allows a seamless connection between restaurants and their delivery teams.

Drivers download the app to receive job offers, instructions and updates on the progress of jobs.

Restaurant teams and their drivers will have the option to chat with each other in real time on each individual order.

Drivers download the app to receive job offers, instructions and updates on the progress of jobs.

Track live progress from a bird's eye view of the whole fleet - and make real-time decisions.

The VROMO Driver app continuously sends location updates to the VROMO admin portal.

Restaurants retain control of their data. View all jobs in the job list and see all data on the map.

Drivers download the app to receive job offers, instructions and updates on the progress of jobs.

Send live tracking links via SMS so that customers can track the drivers to their doors.

No more anxious phone calls and more happy repeat customers.

About VROMO

VROMO.io was originally founded as WeBringg in 2016, offering the world's only dedicated software for restaurant food delivery. The delivery management software can easily integrate directly with a restaurant chain's system software, giving food brands complete control of food preparation, cooking and delivery. It expanded into the UK and Australia but was unable to find a software solution that was customised for hot food delivery, so it bought Spatula Ltd. to strengthen its offering. In response to huge demand for its software, it rebranded as VROMO in 2019 and pivoted exclusively to a SaaS model. In 2020, it launched in the US and has already partnered with some of the biggest brands in restaurant food delivery.

