Response to possible offer announcement by ABC Technologies Inc. ("ABC Technologies")

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of TI Fluid Systems notes the recent announcement by ABC Technologies Inc., a company majority-owned by investment funds managed by Apollo Management IX, L.P., regarding a possible offer for the Company.

The Board confirms that on 4 September 2024, it received a second unsolicited, highly preliminary and non-binding all-cash proposal from ABC Technologies to acquire TI Fluid Systems at a price of 176 pence per TI Fluid Systems share (the "Proposal"). This followed a previous proposal at 165 pence per TI Fluid Systems share.

The terms of the second proposal represent a premium of 20.7% to the closing share price of 145.8 pence on 13 September, prior to press speculation about a potential offer for the Company.

The Board of TI Fluid Systems considered the Proposal in detail with its advisers and unanimously concluded that it significantly undervalued TI Fluid Systems and its prospects, and accordingly the Proposal was rejected early last week.

The Board is confident in the strategy and prospects of the Company.

The Board strongly urges shareholders to take no action at this time. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, ABC Technologies is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 October 2024, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for TI Fluid Systems in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code, or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer for TI Fluid Systems, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can only be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

This statement is being made by TI Fluid Systems without the consent of ABC Technologies.

Rule 2.9 information

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, the Company confirms that as at the close of business on 13 September 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 498,204,654 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

The Ordinary Shares are voting shares (each such Ordinary Share carries one vote per Ordinary Share) and are admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the International Securities Identification Number GB00BYQB9V88.