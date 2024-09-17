With this collaboration, Respiree's patient monitoring solution will be made available for healthcare professionals in APAC through a pilot program using Roche's blood glucose monitoring system. The goal is to simplify clinical workflows and augment diagnostic and monitoring capabilities, leading to improved patient outcomes.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Existing patient monitoring workflows often rely on nurses managing patients from centralized workstations, monitoring vitals and biomarkers at different intervals, and manually collecting vitals. This process can be inefficient, especially with limited workstations, multiple workflows, increased patient volumes, and nursing shortages.

Respiree teams up with Roche Diagnostics in APAC to introduce a new simplified way of hospital patient monitoring

By the first quarter of 2025, Respiree will team up with Roche to launch pilot programs across APAC that offer a simplified approach to patient monitoring by combining Roche's cobas® pulse system with Respiree's vital sign monitoring. The solution is also expected in future to integrate machine learning models that predict clinical deterioration using historical data with risk scores at the bedside.

The cobas® pulse system, a point of care device, equipped with digital health applications based on the Android operating system allows for real-time administration and visualization, eliminating the need for centralized workstations. Respiree's solution measures multiple biometrics, including pulse rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, temperature, tidal depth, inhalation-to-exhalation ratios, and has the capability to input blood pressure measurements.

With the use of Respiree and cobas® pulse solutions, healthcare professionals can register patients to Respiree's connected devices in real-time, monitor historical data and potential deterioration directly at the patient's bedside without needing to return to workstations or medical carts, as well as simultaneously measure vital signs and blood sugar. They can annotate clinical notes on the Respiree solution in the cobas® pulse system.

"The use of Respiree with the cobas® pulse system has tremendous potential to enhance clinical workflows. Nurses can administer devices and view historical vitals in real-time without the need for centralized workstations, providing immediate bedside insights into patient progress. Additionally, nurses can automate the extraction and measurement of vitals from connected devices almost instantaneously, removing the need for manual scanning and measurements," says Dr. Gurpreet Singh, CEO and Founder of Respiree.

About Respiree

Respiree is an AI/ML health tech company building clinically-validated AI for managing disease progression. Respiree is CE marked and has received regulatory clearances from the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

