Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market to Reach USD 4.54 Billion by 2033 as Global Uptake of Next-Generation Vaccines & Monoclonal Antibodies Accelerates

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Size reached USD 1.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance to USD 4.54 billion by 2033, expanding at a strong CAGR of 9.9% during 2025–2033.

This surge is driven by unprecedented clinical momentum in RSV prevention-including the world's first adult RSV vaccines, dramatic expansion of monoclonal antibody prophylaxis in infants, and global recognition of RSV as a major public health priority. With RSV responsible for more than 33 million lower respiratory infections and 118,000 infant deaths annually, the market is transitioning from a long-standing therapeutics gap to a rapidly evolving vaccine-led era.

A New Vaccination Era: Why the RSV Market Is Scaling Faster Than Ever Before

In the past two years, RSV has shifted from being an overlooked seasonal virus to one of the most aggressively targeted infectious diseases in the pharmaceutical pipeline. Major drivers shaping the market include:

1. First-Ever Adult RSV Vaccines Transform the Market

GSK's Arexvy and Pfizer's Abrysvo-approved for adults ≥60 and pregnant women-have created a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in elder immunization and maternal immunization.

2. Breakthrough Monoclonal Antibody Prophylaxis for Infants

Nirsevimab (Sanofi/AstraZeneca) is disrupting infant protection with only one dose per RSV season, expanding coverage by 5x compared with earlier products like palivizumab.

3. Escalating RSV Hospitalizations Across Age Groups

An aging demographic, rising comorbidities, and viral seasonality shifts have increased hospital RSV admissions by 22% YoY in the U.S. and several Asian nations.

4. Pipeline Acceleration in Antivirals

Multiple oral and inhaled antiviral candidates from global pharma companies aim to reduce severe RSV outcomes across all age groups.

Combined, these factors position RSV as the fastest-growing respiratory infection market globally-second only to influenza.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Antivirals)

Vaccines

Vaccines represented the largest segment in 2024, contributing 56% (USD 1.09 billion) of global revenue. Adult RSV vaccination and maternal immunization programs are expanding rapidly across the U.S., Japan, Europe, and select Asia-Pacific markets.

Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies accounted for 33% (USD 644 million) of the market. Nirsevimab's high-efficacy, single-dose seasonal protection has dramatically expanded infant immunization eligibility and uptake.

Antivirals

Antivirals held 11% (USD 214 million). Oral and inhaled antivirals remain essential for high-risk adults and immunocompromised patients, with strong pipeline potential expected to increase segment share by 2030.

By Age Group (Infants & Children, Adults, Geriatric)

Infants & Children

This segment accounted for 48% (USD 936 million) of 2024 global revenue.

Pediatric RSV remains the primary disease burden, with infants <6 months making up the majority of hospital admissions and ICU stays.

Adults

Adults represented 29% (USD 566 million), driven by new RSV vaccine approvals for older adults and immunocompromised populations.

Geriatric

The geriatric segment (aged ≥65) accounted for 23% (USD 448 million), reflecting high susceptibility to lower respiratory illnesses, severe complications, and hospitalization.

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies)

Hospital Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies captured 62% (USD 1.21 billion) of revenue as severe RSV cases-including infants and the elderly-are managed through hospital-based vaccination, monoclonal antibody programs, and inpatient antiviral administration.

Retail Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies represented 38% (USD 741 million), largely driven by adult RSV vaccinations delivered through community pharmacies, primary care clinics, and maternal immunization providers.

Regional Analysis

United States: The World's Largest RSV Market

The U.S. accounted for 44% (USD 858 million) of global RSV revenues in 2024.

Key U.S. Market Indicators

Adult RSV vaccine uptake increased >34% during the 2023–24 season

during the 2023–24 season Nirsevimab adoption grew 5.2x faster than palivizumab in the first full year

than palivizumab in the first full year RSV-related pediatric hospitalizations rose 19% YoY

Maternal RSV immunization coverage increased 11% YoY

The U.S. market is projected to exceed USD 2.0 billion by 2033, driven by nationwide infant immunization programs and rapid pharmacy-based vaccination expansion.

Japan: Rising Adoption of Adult Vaccines & Infant Antibodies

Japan accounted for 7% (USD 136 million) of global revenues in 2024.

Japan Market Highlights

RSV hospitalization rates in elderly patients increased 14% YoY

Government-supported adult vaccination pilot programs expanded by 17%

Pediatric RSV antibody uptake increased with hospital-led maternal care programs

Japan's aging population (>29% over 65) remains a major driver of RSV therapeutic demand

Japan is projected to reach USD 360+ million by 2033 as adult vaccine coverage accelerates.

Competitive Landscape

Pfizer Inc.

2023 Revenue: USD 58.5 billion

USD Vaccine Segment: USD 6.7 billion

USD RSV vaccine Abrysvo is expanding into adult and maternal immunization markets.

GSK plc

2023 Revenue: USD 38.6 billion

USD Vaccines Division: USD 11.4 billion

USD Arexvy became the first FDA-approved RSV vaccine for older adults and posted record growth in its first year.

Moderna, Inc.

2023 Revenue: USD 6.8 billion

USD mRNA Vaccine Portfolio Contribution: 95% of total revenue

95% of total revenue Developing mRNA-based RSV vaccines with multi-strain immunization potential.

AstraZeneca plc

2023 Revenue: USD 45.8 billion

USD Vaccines & Immune Therapies Division: USD 5.9 billion

USD Co-developer of nirsevimab, the market's leading infant monoclonal antibody.

Sanofi S.A.

2023 Revenue: USD 51.9 billion

USD Vaccines Division (Sanofi Pasteur): USD 8.2 billion

USD Global commercialization partner for nirsevimab, a major growth engine in the RSV market.

Merck & Co., Inc.

2023 Revenue: USD 60.1 billion

USD Vaccines Business: USD 9.7 billion

USD Advancing RSV vaccine candidates focused on pediatric and adult populations.

The Future of RSV Therapeutics: What will Reshape the Market Through 2033

The RSV therapeutics landscape is evolving faster than any other respiratory market. Key developments expected by 2033 include:

Universal RSV vaccines combining maternal, infant, and adult protection

combining maternal, infant, and adult protection Next-generation monoclonal antibodies supporting all pediatric age groups

supporting all pediatric age groups mRNA-based RSV immunizations enabling multi-season protection

enabling multi-season protection Combination viral vaccines (RSV + influenza + COVID-19)

Home-based RSV diagnostics accelerating early antiviral treatment

accelerating early antiviral treatment AI-driven RSV season prediction models supporting vaccine allocation

supporting vaccine allocation Stronger pediatric vaccination mandates expanding global market size

