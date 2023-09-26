Respiratory Care Devices Market worth $31.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the respiratory care devices industry is poised for remarkable growth and innovation. Fueled by advances in technology and an increasing awareness of respiratory health, this sector is set to witness a surge in demand for state-of-the-art devices and therapies. Miniaturization and portability will be key trends, making devices more user-friendly and accessible for patients. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and telemedicine into respiratory care will revolutionize diagnosis and treatment, providing real-time monitoring and personalized interventions. With a growing aging population and the enduring threat of respiratory diseases, the industry's trajectory promises not only enhanced patient outcomes but also significant contributions to public health worldwide.

Respiratory Care Devices Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $21.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $31.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the Focus on improving patient outcomes and rising R&D investments resulting in technologically advanced devices. Respiratory therapists use several approaches to improve patients' respiratory health and overall outcome. For instance, incentive spirometry is an exercise to assist patients by taking long and deep breaths to gauge how well the lungs expand. Since it needs deep breaths, it will enhance the patient's ability to clear mucus from the lungs. Such activities are taught by therapists to patients, which propels the demand for respiratory care devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Respiratory Care Devices Market"

556 - Tables

61 - Figures

468 - Pages

Respiratory Care Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $21.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $31.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, disease indication, and end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Point-of-care Diagnostics Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

The pulse oximeters segment holds the major share of the respiratory care monitoring devices market.

Based on product, the respiratory care monitoring devices market is segmented into pulse oximeters, capnographs and gas analyzers. The pulse oximeters segment accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care monitoring devices market in 2022. A large share of the pulse oximeters segment can be attributed to the development of innovative products, such as fingertip pulse oximeters & Bluetooth-enabled pulse oximeters, and their growing uptake.

The hospitals segment holds the major share of the respiratory care devices market.

Based on end user, the respiratory care devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care centers (ACCs), other end users. The hospitals segment holds the major share of the respiratory care devices market. Growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services—along with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services—are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the respiratory care devices market for hospitals in emerging economies in the coming years.

North America segment accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care devices market.

The global respiratory care devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the respiratory care devices market in 2022. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure in the North America are factors expected to drive the growth of the respiratory care devices market in the country. The high prevalence of asthma is expected to drive the demand for respiratory care devices in the US during the forecast period.

Respiratory Care Devices Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases

a. Rapid growth in global geriatric population

b. Urbanization and growing pollution levels

c. High prevalence of tobacco smoking

d. Changing lifestyles Increasing incidence rate of preterm births Growing outbreaks of infectious diseases affecting respiratory system Growing population with sleep disorders Improved patient outcomes using respiratory care devices Rising r&d investments for technological advancement of medical devices

Restraints:

Unfavorable reimbursement scenario for respiratory care diagnostics Availability of low-cost products from local manufacturers High cost of cpap machines

Opportunities:

Growing demand for home care therapeutic devices High respiratory care market growth opportunities in asia pacific and latin america Improving poc diagnostics Growing awareness about ill effects of untreated sleep apnea

Challenge:

Low awareness and lack of diagnosis of respiratory diseases Harmful effects of certain respiratory care devices on neonates Lack of patient compliance with cpap therapy

Industry trends:

Rising demand for enhanced compact and portable devices Key focus of market players on geographical expansions Growing demand for multimodal ventilation Rising adoption of non-invasive ventilation

Key Market Players:

The major players in the respiratory care devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Healthcare (US), ResMed Inc. (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co.(Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Nihon Kohden Corporation (US), Vyaire Medical (US), Hill-Rom, Inc. (US), AdaptHealth LLC (US), Rotech Healthcare, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated(Japan), Air Liquide (France), Invacare Corporation (US), ICU Medical Inc. (US), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Apex Medical Corporation (Taiwan), Apex Medical Corporation (US), HUM GmbH (Germany), Nonin Medical (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Japan).

Respiratory Care Devices Market Advantages:

Improved Patient Care: These devices play a crucial role in managing respiratory conditions, such as asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea, leading to better patient outcomes and improved quality of life.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovation results in more efficient and user-friendly devices, enhancing patient compliance and comfort.

Remote Monitoring: With the integration of telemedicine, patients can now receive real-time monitoring and support from healthcare professionals, even from the comfort of their homes.

Cost-Efficiency: Advances in manufacturing and competition in the market have led to more affordable devices, making respiratory care accessible to a wider range of patients.

Reduced Hospitalization: Effective home-based respiratory care can reduce hospital admissions and healthcare costs, benefiting both patients and healthcare systems.

Personalization: These devices can be tailored to individual patient needs, optimizing therapy and minimizing side effects.

Global Impact: The respiratory care devices industry contributes significantly to public health by addressing the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, particularly in aging populations.

Job Opportunities: The growth of this industry creates job opportunities in manufacturing, research and development, sales, and healthcare.

Environmental Benefits: Many modern devices are designed to be environmentally friendly, reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to sustainability efforts.

Research and Development: Continuous advancements in this field drive research and development, fostering collaboration between medical professionals, engineers, and scientists to improve respiratory care and treatment modalities.

