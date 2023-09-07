ResourceWise to Release Commodity Intelligence Platform Delivering Market's Broadest View of Forest Products Value Chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceWise, a leading provider of price reporting, benchmarking, market analytics, and strategic consulting services for commodity markets, today announced the imminent release of Forestat Global.

This groundbreaking commodity intelligence platform is poised to deliver the broadest view of the forest products value chain, equipping businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

Matt Elhardt, ResourceWise's Vice President of Global Sales, commented on the significance of this release: "Forestat Global is a gamechanger in the forest products industry. Our existing data intelligence platforms offer granular insights and are used by industry analysts across the globe. Our new platform delivers a broader, high-level perspective tailored to empower business decisionmakers, from suppliers and producers to consumers and investors, providing a holistic understanding of market economics and trends."

"Recognizing a gap in the forest products data market, we pulled together the expertise of legacy companies Fisher International, Forest2Market, and Wood Resources International to develop a comprehensive, user-friendly global forestry data platform," said Pete Stewart, President and CEO of ResourceWise. "With every new product, our goal is to strengthen the forest products industry and improve the viability of companies in the value chain. And we do this while maintaining our signature values—high quality data and insight and excellent customer service."

Empowering Informed Decisions: Key Features of Forestat Global

In the platform, subscribers will be able to track demand, current and historical pricing, production sites and capacity, cost trends, and trade volume for wood fiber and sawlogs, wood pellets, paper, and more. All data can be accessed through interactive tables, charts, and other data visualizations.

Forestat Global complements ResourceWise's existing intelligence platforms while also providing a distinctive, enhanced market perspective. This comprehensive view will empower businesses to make informed decisions, optimize their operations, and navigate the complexities of the global forestry market.

