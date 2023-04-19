Resonance Consultancy Reveals Europe's Best Cities in 2023

Access the 2023 Europe's Best Cities Report and all 100 city profiles at WorldsBestCities.com.

"The 2023 Europe's Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 125 metropolitan centres with populations of 500,000 or more, based on a wide variety of measures in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest in Europe," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analysing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities.

Based on each city's performance in the 24 factors analysed, these are Europe's Top 10 Best Cities for 2023:

London, England Paris, France Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Zürich, Switzerland Madrid, Spain Berlin, Germany Rome, Italy Basel, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. ResonanceCo.com

About World's Best Cities

Best Cities is the home of Resonance's exclusive ranking of the world's top urban destinations. The data is used by leading news outlets and Bloomberg calls it, "The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal." WorldsBestCities.com | #BestCities

