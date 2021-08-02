Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

HELSINKI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting took place today in Espoo, Finland. Based on the Board of Directors' proposals the General Meeting elected Ljudmila Popova and F. Scott Ball as new members for the Board of Directors and resolved to adopt the revised Remuneration Policy.

Ms Popova and Mr Ball were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a term that will continue until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Other current members of the Board of Directors continue in their position until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. The personal details of the new members of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Policy are available on the company's website at citycon.com/egm2021.

Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen

VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

