Resolution Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Webinar on Liver Disease with World Leading Hepatologist Arun Sanyal, M.D.

Highlighting Clinical Data and Discovery Platform Following Presentations at EASL Congress 2024

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing macrophage cell therapies to treat end-stage liver disease, today announces that it will host a virtual R&D webinar on Friday 28th June 2024 at 12.30 BST / 7.30 EDT for investors, analysts and media.

The event will feature an in-depth update on the clinical data from the extended MATCH Phase 2 clinical study and provide insight on Resolution's novel discovery platform for engineered macrophage cell therapy to enhance therapeutic efficacy in end-stage liver disease (ESLD). Poster presentations on these data were presented at the EASL Congress 2024, held in Milan between 5-8 June 2024.

The R&D webinar will be moderated by Amir Hefni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Resolution, and include presentations from Cliff Brass, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Resolution, and expert hepatologist, Arun Sanyal, M.D., Director of the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, Virginia Commonwealth University, who will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for liver disease. Following these presentations, a live Q&A session will take place with the Resolution leadership team and Dr Arun Sanyal. Registered attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions before and during the webinar.

A live webcast of the virtual event can be accessed on Resolution's website. An archived replay will be available on Resolution's website shortly following the conclusion of the event.

For further information on the R&D webinar, or to register your interest, please contact Optimum Strategic Communications at resolution@optimumcomms.com or register using this link.

About Resolution Therapeutics