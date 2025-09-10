Resolution Therapeutics appoints Lucy Singah as Chief Financial Officer and Daniel Kennedy as Chief Business Officer

Highly experienced Chief Financial Officer set to drive corporate and strategic goals of Resolution.

Accomplished Chief Business Officer will drive business development and partnering deals.

Appointments follow the announcement of the first patient dosed and safety cleared in its Phase I/II EMERALD study.

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering novel regenerative macrophage therapies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces the appointment of Lucy Singah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Daniel Kennedy as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Dr. Amir Hefni, Chief Executive Officer of Resolution Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted to welcome Lucy and Dan to our leadership team at this exciting time in the Company's journey, having recently announced the successful dosing of the first patient with RTX001. I look forward to working with the strengthened executive team to deliver on our vision to transform patient outcomes by pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy (RMT) in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases."

Lucy is a seasoned finance leader with over 20 years of corporate and strategic finance experience, across both UK and US start-ups and global companies. She joins from Echopoint Medical, where she served as Chief Financial Officer, leading financial planning, payment system implementation, and board-level support during key development stages of the company. She has deep expertise in financial planning, investor relations, and has overseen multiple successful fundraising rounds from various roles at Amazonia Impact Ventures, Axis Spine Technologies and 11 years at GSK where she held various roles in M&A, Investor Relations, as well as finance leadership in Procurement and Consumer Healthcare. Lucy trained as a Chartered Accountant at EY in the Corporate Finance team.

Lucy Singah, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of Resolution Therapeutics, said: "I am honoured to join Resolution at such a pivotal stage in the Company's development. I look forward to collaborating with the team and leveraging my experience to advance the Company s financial goals and drive RTX001 through the clinic."

Daniel is an accomplished business development executive with over 20 years of experience building partnerships, leading licensing deals, and driving strategic transactions in pharma and biotech. Previously he served as Vice President, Business Development at Immunocore plc (NASDAQ: IMCR), and led business development and alliance management at Achillion Pharmaceuticals, prior to its acquisition by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) for $930 million in cash plus up to $300 million in contingent value rights. Dan has held positions at Schering-Plough and GSK, where he held diverse roles spanning business development transactions for R&D, alliance management, global corporate development, US commercial marketing, brand launch pricing, and payer contracting.

Daniel Kennedy, newly appointed Chief Business Officer of Resolution Therapeutics, said: "I am proud to be joining a company with such a distinguished approach to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. I look forward to supporting the Company as it grows, and continues to enrol and treat patients, driving its mission forward."

Resolution is hosting an R&D Webinar on Wednesday 17th September 2025 at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT alongside world leading clinical hepatologists.

Please use the following link to register. A replay will be available on the News page of the Resolution Website following the event's completion.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About RTX001

RTX001 is an engineered autologous regenerative macrophage therapy with enhanced anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects. The product candidate is engineered with IL-10-MMP9 mRNA to enhance the natural regenerative properties of macrophages for superior efficacy and durability. RTX001 is being tested in the Phase 1/2 study called 'EMERALD', an open-label first-in-human study in end-stage liver disease measuring clinical events as the primary efficacy endpoint. The EMERALD Phase 1/2 study is now recruiting.

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes's lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.