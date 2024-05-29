Resolution Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at EASL Congress 2024

– Late-breaking abstract on extended follow-up data from the MATCH Phase 2 trial accepted for poster presentation –

– Poster presentation on new data highlighting the Company's discovery platform to differentiate, engineer and cryopreserve macrophages for therapeutic use –

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering engineered autologous macrophage cell therapies to transform the treatment of inflammatory organ diseases, today announces two abstracts have been accepted as poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024, which is being held in Milan, Italy between June 5-8, 2024.

The first is a late-breaking abstract showcasing extended follow-up data from the MATCH Phase 2 trial. The second abstract highlights new data on Resolution's discovery platform to differentiate, engineer and cryopreserve macrophages for therapeutic use in patients with end-stage liver disease (ESLD).

Amir Hefni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resolution said: "Building on the MATCH Phase 2 data presented at the AASLD Annual Meeting last November, these poster presentations at the EASL Congress 2024 further validate the transformative potential of macrophage cell therapy and reinforce the strength of our discovery platform which enabled the development of Resolution's improved engineered macrophages. We aim to bring the therapeutic potential of engineered macrophages closer to patients with our first-in-human Phase 1/2 EMERALD study in ESLD, our first target indication, starting in the third quarter of this year."

Details of the EASL Congress 2024 poster presentations are as follows:

Poster ID: LBP-007

Title: Beneficial effects of autologous macrophage therapy on clinical outcomes in patients with compensated cirrhosis: extended follow-up data from a randomized controlled Phase 2 trial

Session: Late breaker posters

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 8:30 a.m. CEST

Presenter: Dr Paul Brennan, University of Dundee

Poster ID: WED-090

Title: Developing a discovery platform for engineered macrophage cell therapies for end stage liver disease

Session: Poster - Cirrhosis and its complications: Experimental and pathophysiology

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 8:30 a.m. CEST

Presenter: Lara Campana, Ph.D., Vice President, Research Operations at Resolution Therapeutics

Additionally, Stuart Forbes, Ph.D., Professor of Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Edinburgh and Co-founder of Resolution, will deliver a presentation titled "Macrophage therapy for liver disease" on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. CEST at the 3rd International Symposium on Regenerative Hepatology organized by the EASL Regenerative Hepatology Consortium in Milan, Italy.

For more information about the EASL Congress 2024, including details related to accepted abstracts and presentations, please visit its website. Additional information about the 3rd International Symposium on Regenerative Hepatology can be accessed on its website.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering macrophage cell therapy for transformative outcomes in inflammatory organ diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to engineer autologous macrophages with distinct pro-regenerative properties as cell therapy medicines capable of delivering superior patient outcomes across the spectrum of inflammatory organ disease. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product candidate with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, for patients diagnosed with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform beyond the liver into indications where engineered macrophages have therapeutic potential. Resolution Therapeutics is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About EASL

EASL, the European Association for the Study of the Liver, founded in 1966, is a medical association dedicated to pursuing excellence in liver research, to the clinical practice of liver disorders, and to providing education to all those interested in hepatology. As of 2023, EASL serves 5,300 members from 112 countries.