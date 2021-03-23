Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on March 23, 2021

With the resolution, a directed share issue of approximately SEK 962 million (approximately USD 116 million) will be completed according to plan.

LUND, Sweden, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB's (publ) ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") today resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue of 16,260,601 new shares.

The EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' previous resolution on February 23, 2021 on a directed share issue of 16,260,601 shares, whereby the share capital increases by SEK 3,252,120.20. For delivery technical reasons, Pareto Securities AB subscribes for all the new shares at a subscription price corresponding to shares' quota value, for immediate further transfer on behalf of the Company to the investors participated in the directed issue at a price of SEK 50.36 per share. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on March 29, 2021 and the prospectus for admission to trading is expected to be published on March 26, 2021.

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting will be available on the Company's website, www.bioinvent.com.

About the directed share issue

Through the directed share issue published in February 2021, BioInvent receives proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 962 million (approximately USD 116 million) before transaction costs. The directed share issue consists of two separate tranches: the already performed first tranche amounting to 2,834,399 new shares, based on the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 27 November 2020 and the second tranche of 16,260,601 new shares which were approved at today's Extraordinary General Meeting.

Investors in the directed share issue are a range of international and Swedish institutional investors.

The proceeds from the share issue are intended to fund the continued transformation of BioInvent and expansion of the Company's clinical programs.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 a.m. CET on March 23, 2021.



Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in BioInvent in any jurisdiction, neither from BioInvent nor from someone else.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. BioInvent has not authorized any offer to the public of shares or rights in any member state of the EEA and no offering prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with admission to trading of the newly issued shares referred to herein. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company's operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioinvent/r/resolution-at-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-bioinvent-on-march-23--2021,c3312128

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/583/3312128/1391115.pdf Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on March 23, 2021

SOURCE BioInvent