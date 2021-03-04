Residential development by Elena Baturina's Investment Group reports major construction stage completed

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The major stage in the construction of the high-end Symbol Residence in Cyprus is done with the monolithic frame of the building having been completed. The development is being carried out on the coast of Limassol by Golden Wisdom, part of the Investment Group of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

By the start of the year, all 12 floors of the building were completed, including the rooftop terrace. At the moment, works are underway to install the facade and engineering systems of the building. Upon completion of the construction, all Symbol Residence engineering systems used both in the building itself and the territory will become fully automated and ensure optimal energy consumption levels.

Developed by the Spanish celebrity architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio 'Taller de Arquitectura', the building will be comprised of 17 residential units, a total of over 7 thousand square meters. The concept offers spacious terraces on each floor, layout flexibility, and allows unobstructed views to the sea. In the territory of the development there will be such facilities as an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, a private garden and dedicated concierge and security services.

In December last year, Symbol was proclaimed the absolute winner in two prestigious nominations of the European Property Awards 2020: Residential High Rise Architecture Cyprus and Development Marketing Cyprus. These awards are annually allocated to development projects, companies and individuals of excellence in commercial and residential real estate.

"Throughout the world, the real estate market is going through difficult times. Yet despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, there is steady interest in Cyprus real estate, and in our project in particular – it is due to Symbol's unique design that ensures privacy with a full range of services, well-thought-out infrastructure and the architectural value of the object, as well as the advantageous location of the residence," Andrey Stolyarov, Managing Director of the Symbol Residence project comments.

Elena Baturina's Investment Group has extensive experience in project management in the field of development and construction. Her interests today include the hotel business in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia; renewable energy business (Italy, Greece and Cyprus); a German membrane engineering company. Baturina also has broad interests in commercial and residential real estate in the European Union, USA, Kazakhstan and Russia.

SOURCE Press office for Elena Baturina