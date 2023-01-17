Residential Air Purifier Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.80 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.05% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Residential Air Purifier Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Residential Air Purifier Market" By Type (Stand-Alone, In-Duct), By Filtration Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Residential Air Purifier Market size was valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Residential Air Purifier Market Overview

Air purifiers are machines that eliminate the contaminants present in the air, such as dust, smoke, pollen, dander, etc. to clear the air and improve its quality. There are two types of air purifiers stand-alone air purifiers and in-duct air purifiers. Stand-alone air purifiers are meant to be used in specific areas such as homes or offices. Stand-alone air purifiers are portable and made entirely from a high-quality plastic material such as high-impact polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, or polypropylene.

In-duct air purifiers, however, are more advanced and work with the central HVAC and furnace unit to clean the air which comes into the house. Besides the type of air purifiers, fibrous media air filters and electronic air cleaners are the most commonly used components in an air purifier. Fibrous media air filters use the basic principle of filtration to filter out contaminants. On the other hand, electronic air cleaners used the mechanism of static electricity to filter out charged particles from the air.

In the past few decades, air pollution has grown dramatically across the world. Air pollution is one of the major reasons behind deaths currently. Air pollution has greatly contributed to the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, irritation, cancer, and many more. The use of solid fuels for indoor cooking and the growing use of vehicles has only contributed to more air pollution across many regions. Because of this, air purifiers have become a necessity rather than a luxury item. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry has enabled the market to fulfill the growing demand.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Residential Air Purifier Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The 'Global Residential Air Purifier Market' study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Sharp, Honeywell, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Phillips, 3M, and Hoover.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Residential Air Purifier Market into Type, Filtration Technology, and Geography.

Residential Air Purifier Market, by Type

Stand-Alone



In-Duct

Residential Air Purifier Market, by Filtration Technology

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)



Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)



Ionizers



Others

Residential Air Purifier Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research