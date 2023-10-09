Reshaping Graves Disease Landscape with DLI's Clinical Trial Management, Regulatory Consulting, Price Reimbursement, and Pharma Consulting Services | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graves' Disease (GD) is a rare autoimmune disorder which primarily affects women. According to an epidemiology study, the risk of developing GD is 3% for women and 0.5% for men. Given its rare nature, researchers are yet to find a permanent cure for the same. Although R&D efforts are being conducted extensively with an aim to improve the lives of people living with graves disease.

Graves' disease predominantly thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland, leading to excessive production of thyroid hormones. It is worth noting that the thyroid hormones play a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions, including metabolism.

Graves Disease Overview- Causes and Symptoms:

The exact cause of this ailment is yet to be fully understood. But certain researchers have revealed that genetics, autoimmune reaction, infections, stress, smoking, and potentially dietary factors, may trigger this ailment.

Graves disease primarily leads to the onset of hyperthyroidism exhibiting symptoms like rapid heartbeat, anxiety, weight loss, tremors, and diarrhoea. Apart from that thyroid eye disease, goiter, skin changes, and neurological disorders are also some of the major symptoms of this ailment.

Researchers are still trying to understand the co-relation between:

Graves disease and stress

Graves disease and weight loss

Graves disease and hair loss

This confusion has been prevailing because people with this ailment witness increased appetite but still experience weight loss and hair loss. Moreover, medical experts are still trying to find out the kind of impact GD has on our mental health which ultimately leads to stress and anxiety.

Shedding light on graves disease and pregnancy, this ailment can have severe implications on the expecting mother and the baby. It vital for women with Graves' disease who are planning to become pregnant or who are already pregnant to work closely with their healthcare team, which may include an obstetrician and an endocrinologist.

Diagnostic and treatment landscape:

Early graves disease diagnosis can be life saving for many. This is because of the fact that if it is detected at an initial stage, graves disease prognosis can be carried out at a rapid pace. Physical examination, medical history assessment, blood tests, thyroid antibody tests, and radioactive iodine uptake tests are recommended for the diagnosis of this ailment.

Considering the treatment landscape, graves disease eye surgery, thyroid surgery, and radioactive iodine therapy are commonly prescribed by doctors. Apart from that graves disease medications like methimazole and propylthiouracil (PTU) are administered to block the production of thyroid hormones. Graves disease natural remedies are also adopted by many patients with an aim to regulate their thyroid level and improve their quality of life.

Summing Up:

Graves disease leads to severe complications if left undiagnosed and untreated. There is no permanent cure for this ailment and it can last a lifetime. But treatment approaches in the form of medicines and therapies have been developed to alleviate the symptoms. DLI has helping industry participants in their endeavours to improve the GD management landscape by developing effective diagnostic and treatment solutions. By leveraging DLI's pharma consulting services, they are getting complete insights about the disease, its prevalence, treatment gaps, and other business based aspects.

