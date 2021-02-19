ResellerClub's Big Birthday Bash Sale Celebrates 15 Years of Business with up to 60% off on Web Hosting & More

Shared Hosting - Up to 60% off

Cloud Hosting - Up to 60% off

Reseller Hosting - Up to 35 % off

VPS - Up to 50 % off

Dedicated SSD - Up to 30% off

Dedicated HDD - Up to 50 % off

WordPress Hosting Lite - Up to 35 % off

WordPress Security Suite - Flat 10% off

Additionally, new user purchases of Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting & Cloud Hosting get a FREE .COM/.NET domain name for a year.

ResellerClub celebrates 15 years of doing business and making a mark for itself in the ever-growing web presence industry. The brand believes customers are the pillars of its success and the sale is their way to thank them for their continued support. ResellerClub's aim with this sale is to enable existing customers to buy more products and welcome new customers to the growing base. They are offering discounts of up to 60% on web hosting and many other exciting offers as part of their Big Birthday Bash sale.

ResellerClub aims to continue enabling its customers to do more and keep growing. The products, services and all the offers are in-tune with this. The web professional community of designers and developers have been and will continue to be at the centre of everything the brand does. The Big Birthday Bash sale is an opportunity to get ResellerClub's products at affordable prices.

The sale is live and will continue till the 25th of February, 2021. Apart from Web Hosting and Servers, there are special offers on Domains, Business Emails and G Suite.

To know more about the Big Birthday Bash sale, please visit: www.resellerclub.com

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub.jpg

SOURCE ResellerClub