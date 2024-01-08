Resecurity Achieves Official Registration as Cybersecurity Provider with Saudi Arabia's NCA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies worldwide, proudly announces the successful completion of its official registration process with the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) in Saudi Arabia. This achievement solidifies Resecurity's status as a registered and authorized cybersecurity service provider within the Kingdom. Resecurity has been added to the list of accredited cybersecurity service providers on the official WEB-site of the NCA under number 248. Resecurity's comprehensive portfolio of services is tailored to government and law enforcement organizations, making them a trusted partner in the field of cybersecurity fully compliant with existing regulations and legislation.

NCA Mohammed Alghamdi, Managing Director of Resecurity Saudi Arabia

On April 25, 2022, the NCA issued a public call to entities providing cybersecurity services, solutions, or products in Saudi Arabia to register their data through the NCA's website. The initiative, which became a mandatory requirement for relevant entities starting August 1, 2022, aims to enhance the overall cybersecurity landscape in the Kingdom and foster a secure and reliable cyberspace conducive to growth. Separately, the NCA indicated that this requirement enhances the efforts made in developing and regulating the cybersecurity market and industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and outlined the same precedes the issuance of necessary regulatory licenses to practice some activities related to the sector during the coming period.

Upholding the Best Cybersecurity Standards

Resecurity, in alignment with the NCA's vision, has successfully navigated the registration process, showcasing its commitment to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity. As a registered service provider, Resecurity is well-poised to contribute to the development of the Kingdom's cybersecurity market.

"Completing the official registration with the National Cybersecurity Authority is a testament to Resecurity's unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence and compliance. Our mission has always been to empower organizations with advanced security solutions, and this milestone underscores our dedication to fortifying the digital resilience of Saudi Arabia. We are excited to collaborate with the Kingdom in building a robust and secure cyberspace for its citizens and businesses." - Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity shared his perspective on this achievement:

"Our journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is marked by this significant achievement. We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the Kingdom's cybersecurity landscape and work collaboratively towards a digitally secure future in scope of Saudi Vision 2030." - said Mohammed Alghamdi, Managing Director of Resecurity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

NCA's Vision for a Secure Digital Future

The NCA's decision to enforce the registration requirement is rooted in its commitment to creating a safe and reliable Saudi cyberspace. By establishing a mandatory registration process, the NCA aims to ensure that entities providing cybersecurity services contribute to the overall security posture of the Kingdom.

By completing the official registration with the NCA, Resecurity reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. As a registered service provider, Resecurity is now better equipped to contribute to the advancement of Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity infrastructure and assist businesses in navigating the constantly evolving threat landscape.

Moving Forward Together

Resecurity looks forward to collaborating with the National Cybersecurity Authority and fellow registered entities in creating a secure digital environment that facilitates growth, innovation, and prosperity. Last year, Resecurity announced the appointment of Mohammed Alghamdi as the Managing Director for its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). With a distinguished professional career spanning government relations management and successful collaborations with both private and public sector organizations, Mr. Alghamdi is well-equipped to lead Resecurity's strategic initiatives and business development in the region. Mr. Alghamdi's career includes notable tenures at prestigious global consulting firms, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Oliver Wyman, and Bain & Company. He specializes in addressing clients' most critical issues: strategy, marketing, organization, operations, technology, transformation, digital, advanced analytics, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and sustainability across all industries and geographies. As the Managing Director for Resecurity in KSA, Mr. Alghamdi will play a pivotal role in overseeing government affairs and mission-critical operations specifically relevant to the national security, aerospace and defense (A&D) verticals.

About Resecurity

Resecurity, Inc. (USA) is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). Visit https://resecurity.com to learn more about Resecurity.

