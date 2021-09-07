Research to Harness Monoclonal Antibodies for Diagnosis of Infectious Disease to Drive Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market at CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027: TMR Study

- Clinical acceptance of antibody detection for the management of various diseases is growing; the market outlook is enriched by advancements in the monoclonal antibody production technology

- Growing role of diagnostic specialty antibodies in early cancer detection boosts market prospects

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The enormous market prospect of antibody-based diagnostic kits emerges from their role in specific targeting of infectious diseases. They have been used to not only for novel therapeutic targets, but also in developing more accurate diagnosis of life-threatening diseases. The growing commercial production of monoclonal antibodies is a key trend that has expanded the possibilities in the diagnostic specialty antibodies market. The global market is projected to clock the CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Various antibody forms have been used for assay-specific target discovery and detection. The development of polyclonal antibodies and recombinant polyclonal antibodies has caught on momentum. Some of their major diagnostic applications are in the management of hepatitis, tuberculosis, dengue, HIV, and cancer. The recurrent focus of healthcare systems on reducing the economic and social burden of infectious diseases, notably epidemics, has driven investments in commercial production of antibodies to be used as diagnostics.

Key Findings of Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Study

Prompt Response to Infectious Disease Management Spurs Clinical Applications: The growing diagnostic potential of antibodies for detecting infections for a wide range of diseases is a key aspect underpinning the production of specialty antibodies, notes the market study on diagnostic specialty antibodies. Over the past decade, they have shown potential in diagnosing lymphoid and myeloid malignancies, in developing enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and serotyping of microorganisms. The recent research has focused on exploring the diagnostic potential of these in human pancreatic cancer. The rise in public funding to control epidemics has spurred research interest in diagnostic specialty antibodies.



Technological Advancements in Large-scale Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Boost Market Growth Prospects: Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), in particular, have emerged as a remarkable tool for the diagnosis of tumors. Hence, the expanding application of these in cancer management has encouraged investments toward the development of products in the diagnostic specialty antibodies market. Over several decades, the role of diagnostic specialty antibodies in the detection of highly infectious diseases has increased. A case in point is the application of these for serological diagnosis of the Zika virus infection. A number of such studies has been funded by government agencies in developed regions. Moreover, advancements in genetic engineering and purification technologies for mAbs have enriched their diagnostic potential, notes the market study on the diagnostic specialty antibodies market.

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Drivers

Constantly evolving diagnostic industry in terms of product innovation that should meet cost concerns, turnaround time, and regional regulatory requirements is a key driver for investments in producing diagnostic specialty antibodies

Rising burden of infectious diseases the world over is a key driver of biotech industry to expand the array of assays

Hospitals raising awareness about detecting primary immunodeficiencies drives investments in the diagnostic specialty antibodies market

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Regional Dynamics

North America held major market share in 2018. The revenue generation has been fueled by massive strides in antibody production and favorable reimbursements frameworks for disease diagnosis. The growth of the regional market is likely to be led by product development in the U.S.

held major market share in 2018. The revenue generation has been fueled by massive strides in antibody production and favorable reimbursements frameworks for disease diagnosis. The growth of the regional market is likely to be led by product development in the U.S. Asia , Africa , and Latin America are expected to be potential lucrative markets. Prevalence of infectious diseases, including COVID-19 in the regions has propelled research in diagnostic assays with rapid turnaround time and increased accuracy.

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players in the diagnostic specialty antibodies market are Aytu BioScience, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abcam plc., Abbott Laboratories., Sanofi, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

