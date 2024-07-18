Research Solutions Announces Partnership with Jisc to Enhance UK Higher & Further Education Research

This highlights Research Solutions' commitment to improving the quality and accessibility of scientific research for academic institutions.

HENDERSON, Nev., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, is proud to announce a significant partnership with Jisc, the UK digital, data, and technology agency focused on tertiary education, research, and innovation.

This collaboration will make Scite's award-winning AI platform more affordable and accessible for more than 280 higher education and research institutions in the UK. It aims to advance research quality by leveraging ethical AI technology.

Scite, now part of the Research Solutions family, is transforming the discovery and evaluation of scientific articles through its innovative Smart Citations and AI Assistant. This advanced technology allows researchers to gain deeper insights into the impact and relevance of scientific work.

Beyond its powerful discovery search capabilities across over 187 million publications, 2 billion references, and 1.3 billion citation statements, Scite offers unique workflows for identifying editorial concerns and providing instant reference analysis through its Reference Check feature. The platform also enables the creation of integrated dashboards with reference library tools and validates large language models, assisting in the creation of structured literature reviews via Scite Assistant.

Scite is utilized by researchers and institutions worldwide, underscoring its global impact and commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Jisc to make Scite more readily available to the Higher Education institutions in the UK," states Josh Nicholson, co-founder of Scite and Chief Strategy Officer at Research Solutions. "By bringing context to citations, we can provide a better way to discover, understand, and evaluate research, something that is critically needed in the world today."

Jisc's endorsement of Scite highlights the platform's value in delivering accurate, insight-rich research tools to prestigious institutions such as the University of Manchester and the University of Exeter. Research Solutions is delighted to extend services to additional UK educational institutions and looks forward to making significant contributions to the academic landscape.

For more information on how Jisc is enhancing lives through the digital transformation of education and research, visit their website here. To learn more about how Scite and Research Solutions are providing universities and libraries with tools to elevate their academic work, click here.

About Jisc

Jisc's vision is for the UK to be a world leader in technology for education and research. It owns and operates the super-fast national research and education network, Janet, with built-in cyber security protection. Jisc also provides technology solutions for members (colleges, universities, and research centres) and customers (public sector bodies), helps members save time and money by negotiating sector-wide deals and provides advice and practical assistance on digital technology. Jisc is funded by the UK higher and further education and research funding bodies and member institutions. For more information, contact media@jisc.ac.uk or 07443 983571.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

