Research Released by Independent Research Firm puts GOARC in the Industry Lead for Connected Worker Capabilities

MOTZA ILIT, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOARC, a digital safety platform that provides extensive data integration services to medium- to high-risk industry verticals, was awarded the highest rankings in Connected Worker capabilities with its Safety 4.0 Platform in the Verdantix Green Quadrant Process Safety Management Software 2021 report. Verdantix, a leading independent research firm, recognized GOARC as a leader in the market for its advanced real-time CEM and connected worker capabilities, giving it the highest score out of the 13 providers assessed.

"Verdantix's analysis of the Process Safety Management market gave the GOARC platform the highest score for connected worker capabilities," stated Haim Srur, COO and Co-founder at GOARC. "The company outlined how our platform provides impressive CEM capabilities via our integration with connected solutions and to meet the ongoing demand for preventative solutions that go beyond simple digitization and deliver highly capable and customizable risk management solutions."

The Verdantix report, 'Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021', underscored the explosive growth in connected worker solutions - a growth driven by the digitization of EHS and risk management post-pandemic, and the need to extract relevant, real-time data to ensure personnel safety and risk mitigation in the field. GOARC's solution blends impressive data integration capabilities across multiple devices and platforms to provide rich insights in real time.

The Verdantix report unpacked how GOARC's connected worker capabilities - designed as part of GOARC's industry 4.0 software as a service (SaaS) offering - leverage extensive data integration capabilities from multiple data sources to create robust connected worker solutions and real-time management capabilities. The report stated that this made the platform a solid choice for organizations looking to shortlist trusted services providers for the implementation of an integrated risk management platform.

The key findings in the report included:

GOARC's Safety 4.0 Emergency module provides companies with the ability to centralize information and workflows with internal and external teams that include HR, emergency services and media. It provides companies with a solid resource for dealing with black swan events or mitigating risk.

provides companies with the ability to centralize information and workflows with internal and external teams that include HR, emergency services and media. It provides companies with a solid resource for dealing with black swan events or mitigating risk. The platform integrates with wearables and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices and provides firms with the ability to leverage the data and insights to improve EHS and operational excellence. The solution can incorporate data feeds from multiple sources that include traffic cameras in emergency response events.

devices and provides firms with the ability to leverage the data and insights to improve EHS and operational excellence. The solution can incorporate data feeds from multiple sources that include traffic cameras in emergency response events. The advanced real-time critical event management capabilities scored GOARD 2.4/3.0 for CEM with clear strengths in emergency response management and drill management. The GOARC emergency management module provides real-time, bi-directional communication and a single pane of glass for all internal and external teams.

with clear strengths in emergency response management and drill management. The GOARC emergency management module provides real-time, bi-directional communication and a single pane of glass for all internal and external teams. The connected worker capabilities received the highest score thanks to its ability to connect to IoT devices such as smart hazard monitoring technology and asset sensors. Data is displayed in real-time on mobile devices and provides field personnel with real-time alerts.

thanks to its ability to connect to IoT devices such as smart hazard monitoring technology and asset sensors. Data is displayed in real-time on mobile devices and provides field personnel with real-time alerts. Incident management received 2.0/3.0 thanks to exceptional performance in this category. GOARC Safety 4.0 provides an integrated and connected platform that delivers continuous workflows for incident event capture, analysis and management.

"The report found that GOARC could show improvements by implementing out of the box document management capabilities and by integrating chemical and hazardous waste management capabilities into its PSM solution, but that our solid service delivery and integration capabilities make us a worthy contender for organizations looking to shortlist trusted service providers," says GOARC COO and Co-founder, Haim Srur. "The report found that our technology, integrations, real-time capabilities, and ongoing investment put us at the head of the pack in 2021."

About Verdantix & the Green Quadrant

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings. Based on proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis combines benchmark data from three-hour live product demonstrations, responses to a 332-point questionnaire as well as integrated findings from a recent global survey of 301 EHS decision-makers across 25 industries and 35 countries. The report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 22 most prominent EHS software suppliers globally.

About GOARC

GOARC is revolutionizing the practice of industrial safety for the era of Industry 4.0. Our Safety 4.0® platform delivers a digital safety solution with company-wide, real-time, centralized data visualization providing a 360-degree view on the workforce and assets, improving risk management, EHS performance and workforce engagement. Extracting real-time asset data from existing enterprise systems, third-party sources (IoT) and integrating direct data provided by the connected workforce and employees across the company, allows for the optimal execution in dynamic industrial environments.

