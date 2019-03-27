Research On Global Markets: IoT Ecosystem Analysis Report

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitization and intelligent automation technologies are set to revolutionize businesses and industries globally and the emergence of internet of things (IoT) platforms is expected to further drive this mega automation trend. While, the IoT ecosystem appears to be a simple idea, actual implementation is complex. Among the multiple challenges associated with IoT solutions, a dearth of competent IoT-enabled hardware is restraining the widespread adoption of IoT devices. Semiconductor chip manufacturers and OEMs have come forward to address this challenge with silicon implementation on IoT devices which can cater to the demand for small, portable, and multi-functional electronics.

Taking the silicon implementations, a notch above, system-on-a-chip (SoC) has been developed and is believed to be one of the most suitable solutions for intelligent edge computing in IoT applications.

SoCs integrate the functionalities of sensors and computing resources within a single chip. As a result, devices powered by SoCs offer low power consumption and secure characteristics by accommodating processors (MCU), RF transceivers, memory, power management, connectivity, and sensors within a single unit.

The success in development and large-scale manufacturing of SoCs led to the emergence several start-ups which received encouraging funding and some even got acquired by tech giants. The report published by Research On Global Markets, analyses the entire SoC-IoT ecosystem and highlights the business opportunities, key players, M&A deals and also provides a competitive overview of more than 40 companies that are operating in this space.

