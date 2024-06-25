Research Antibodies and Reagents Market to be Worth $6.77 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Research Antibodies and Reagents Market By Product (Antibodies {Type [Primary, Secondary]} {Production [mAb, pAb]} {Source [Mouse, Rabbit]} Research Area} Media, Stains, Enzyme) Technology (ELISA, Flow Cytometry), Application —Global Forecast to 2031, published by Meticulous Research®, the research antibodies and reagents market is projected to reach $6.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

Research antibodies are crucial for research in several fields, including oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, immunology, neurology, and stem cell research. Antibodies help in protein identification and detection, which can be associated with specific diseases. Furthermore, antibodies are also used in the identification of novel biomarkers which help in disease diagnosis.

The research antibodies and reagents market is driven by the rising proteomics and genomics research studies, increase in research funding, and growing industry-academia collaboration. However, the high cost and time for identification and development of potential antibodies hinder the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing applications of antibodies in clinical trials and medical research, growing research activities in developing countries, rising preference for protein therapeutics and personalized medicine, and the growing need for new biomarker identification are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in the research antibodies and reagents market. However, issues related to the quality and stability of research antibodies pose a major challenge to market growth.

Rising Preference for Protein Therapeutics and Personalized Medicines Generating Opportunities for Market Players

Therapeutic protein drugs are an important class of medicines with the capability to serve patients in need of novel therapies. Advancements in protein-engineering technologies such as mass spectrometry, advancements in molecular genetics, and progress in production technologies are driving the protein therapeutics market, due to which the drug developers are now able to augment the functional characteristics of desired proteins by maintaining or enhancing product safety or efficacy.

The fastest growing class of therapeutic proteins is antibodies that include bispecific mAbs and multispecific fusion proteins, and mAbs conjugated with small molecule drugs designed for the treatment of cancers, immune disorders, infections, and other diseases. Identification of novel proteins for specific disease applications is a crucial aspect of the research for therapeutic antibodies. This involves the use of antibodies to identify proteins through a process called immunodetection. Hence, the growing preference for protein therapeutics is expected to drive research activities, boosting the adoption of research antibodies and reagents.

The key players profiled in this market study are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam Plc (U.K.), OriGene Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.).

The global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented by Product (Antibodies [by Type {Primary Antibodies, Secondary Antibodies}, Clonality {Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Recombinant}, Source {Mouse, Rabbit, Other Sources}, Research Area {Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Immunology, Neurology, Stem Cell, Other Research Areas}], Reagent [Sample Preparation Reagents {Media and Serum, Stains and Dyes, Probes, Buffers, Solvents}, Antibody Production Reagents {Enzymes, Proteins}, Other Research Reagents], Technology (Flow Cytometry, Immunofluorescence, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay, Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay, Western Blot, Immunohistochemistry, Immunoprecipitation, Other Technologies), Application (Proteomics, Drug Discovery and Development, Genomics), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Based on product, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into antibodies and reagents. In 2024, the antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the widespread application of antibodies in medicine and biomedical research, the requirement of antibodies for drug development & target identification, high use in proteomics research, and the growing need for the development and identification of antibodies for specific diseases and conditions. The high specificity and sensitivity of antibodies play a crucial role in biomedical research. The antibodies are used for several purposes in biomedical research, including the identification of specific proteins and detecting the presence of the target protein and its location within a cell.

Based on technology, the global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into flow cytometry, immunofluorescence, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, immunoprecipitation, multiplex immunosorbent assay, immunohistochemistry, western blot, and other technologies. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for ELISA tests due to an increase in the prevalence of target diseases worldwide, the ability of ELISA to test large numbers of samples simultaneously, and advancements in ELISA to increase accuracy. ELISAs are used to detect a wide range of analytes, including proteins, antibodies, and small molecules. They are particularly useful for the diagnosis and monitoring of infectious diseases, cancers, autoimmune disorders, and allergies. The development of improved assays requires extensive research which utilizes research antibodies and reagents.

Based on application, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into proteomics, drug discovery & development, and genomics. In 2024, the proteomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market. The large segment share is attributed to the growing proteomics research activities and the need for the identification of new protein biomarkers for diseases. Proteomics study requires the generation of specific and high-affinity antibodies against a number of proteins. Advancements in antibody-based technologies, the availability of protein databases, and rising focus on biomarker discovery through basic research expand the adoption of research antibodies and reagents market for proteomics application.

Based on end user, the global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of research antibodies & regents in the proteomics research for drug discovery, development, target identification & validation, and high R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The high expenditure of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies results in increased research activities for drug discovery and development. Antibodies can help quantify, localize, and modulate proteins of interest. For instance, in 2021, the R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. increased to USD 79.6 billion from 74.7 billion in 2020. Similarly, in Europe, R&D pharmaceutical expenses increased to USD 50.3 billion in 2021 from USD 45.1 billion in 2020. (Source: European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations)

Based on geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents market. The share of this regional market is attributed to the well-established healthcare system in the region, higher acceptance of advanced technologies, rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, increasing drug discovery programs and the related rise in pharmaceutical research & development, rising focus on proteomics and genomics research, higher research funding, and presence of many key players in this market.

Scope of the Report:

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

Antibodies Type Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies o Clonality Monoclonal Polyclonal Recombinant Source Mouse Rabbit Other Sources



(Other Sources include humans, apes, sheep, goats, and other animals)

Research Area Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiology Immunology Neurology Stem Cell Research Other Research Areas



(Other Research Areas include Ophthalmology and Rare diseases)

Reagent Sample Preparation Reagents Media and Serum Stains and Dyes Probes Buffers Solvents Antibody Production Reagents Enzymes Proteins Other Research Reagents



(Other Research Reagents include fixatives, preservatives, gels, and reagent preloaded membranes)

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Western Blot

Immunohistochemistry

Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Other Technologies

(Note: Other Technologies include electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) and enzyme-linked immunospot)

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug Discovery and Development

Genomics

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

