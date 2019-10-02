RERC Releases European Real Estate Market Briefing: Bracing For Risk

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RERC, a SitusAMC company, today released its European Real Estate Market Briefing exploring how trade wars and other geopolitical tensions have stoked fears of a global economic slowdown, causing investors to brace for risk as uncertainty takes center stage. The report finds that political and economic turmoil from Brexit continue to weigh heavily on European investors' minds. Though fears of an immediate UK recession receded after a surprise increase in July's eco­nomic output, growth remains stagnant. With a Brexit hardliner as prime minister, hopes for a deal before the 31 October deadline are fading.

According to Ken Riggs, President of RERC, 'In these increasing times of uncertainty, real or hard assets with income returns tied to leases such as commercial real estate (CRE) are viewed as relatively more attractive and less uncertain than alternative investments. CRE provides diversification relative to stocks and bonds during a downturn because of its lower volatility and steady income stream'.

In the report, European Real Estate Market Briefing: Bracing for Risk, RERC provides analysis of the European lending market and CRE transactions and financing. Rational underlying collateral values are most important when bracing for risk, and fair assessment of values requires greater access to high-quality data. Because investment happens at the local level, we also chose to focus on a particular market, the Netherlands, due to the increased activity that RERC is witnessing there.

Hugo Raworth, Head of RERC Europe, states, 'Yes, CRE is fully priced at the moment and offering only modest yields, but unlike other investments, it provides the safety of a bond with an equity kicker'.

RERC's global valuation expertise provides readers unique insights on the European CRE markets. The firm currently conducts gross asset value assessments on nearly €1.1 trillion in North America, Europe and APAC annually. In Europe alone, RERC conducted valuation reviews on €28.8 billion over the past year.

