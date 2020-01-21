REPX is Presenting its New "Black Box, Two Chip, Pre-Paid Card" During The Davos World Economic Forum

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reputation Exchange Plc's (REPX) Board of Director, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a formal agreement with 25+5 SDG Cities Leadership Platform, to become a Continental Industry Excellence Partner for Europe.

The 25+5 SDG Cities Leadership Platform was initiated by the UN Director General Michael Moller together with Prof. Dr. Eckart Würzner and designed by the UNGSII Foundation during the UNGSII SDG Lab in Davos. https://www.ungsii.org/sdg-cities

This agreement allows REPX together with other professional and relationship opportunities, to be a key speaker on 23rd January in Davos at SDG Lab Meeting https://www.sdglab.ch/en/home lead by The United Nations office of Sustainable Development in https://www.ungsii.org/ and Mediatenor http://us.mediatenor.com/en/ .

REPX will present this new Black Box - two chip Pre-paid Card (patent pending) engineered especially for the 25 World top Cities (combined residents over 100 Million) https://www.ungsii.org/sdg-cities and with our new innovative system and business model, it will allow:

The card holder retains full control of their data without the need do give this away to anyone, particularly to the payment system industry, thus empowering each person to freely manage and control their personal data and simply share this based on a real punctual need, relating only to a singular specific transaction

The city administration thus encourages a socially sustainable way of spending by their citizens thanks to discounts, rewards and information that will be offered and stored in the second chip technology

This enables an effective redistribution of wealth between the richest and poorest cities of those 25 metropolitan areas, using the flow of revenues generated by our "Black Box - two chip card" to fund and establish sustainability projects, for the benefit of those City residents

The Davos World Economic Forum offers us an opportunity to present our innovative, flexible pre-paid fintech products to an audience of international decision makers who represent a large economic global footprint. Through this media it gives REPX the potential for the sale of a huge number of cards and the exposure needed for our innovative fintech products suite.

About REPX

REPX, a UK-based company, is offering innovative technology services to create a "reputation marketplace" that monetizes the reputation of celebrities, sports personalities and brands, while safeguarding digital identity, promoting community and encouraging fun interaction among people that share the same passion.

For more information about The Reputation Exchange Plc and its products, please visit: www.therepx.com ; or e-mail: alfredo@therepx.com.

