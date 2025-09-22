Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 38, 2025

Between 15 September 2025 and 19 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 557,269 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

15 September 2025

113,000

344.9246

38,976,479.80

16 September 2025

113,000

341.8389

38,627,795.70

17 September 2025

111,805

334.9725

37,451,600.36

18 September 2025

106,464

341.5434

36,710,565.15

19 September 2025

113,000

344.2448

38,899,662.40

Total accumulated over week 38

557,269

341.5184

190,666,103.41

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

4,974,042

336.9436

1,675,971,384.58

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 19 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

62,896,652

-

62,896,652

Number of outstanding shares

1,171,715,248

496,056

1,172,211,304

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

