Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 38, 2025

Between 15 September 2025 and 19 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 557,269 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 15 September 2025 113,000 344.9246 38,976,479.80 16 September 2025 113,000 341.8389 38,627,795.70 17 September 2025 111,805 334.9725 37,451,600.36 18 September 2025 106,464 341.5434 36,710,565.15 19 September 2025 113,000 344.2448 38,899,662.40 Total accumulated over week 38 557,269 341.5184 190,666,103.41 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 4,974,042 336.9436 1,675,971,384.58

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 19 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 62,896,652 - 62,896,652 Number of outstanding shares 1,171,715,248 496,056 1,172,211,304

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-38--2025,c4238124

The following files are available for download: