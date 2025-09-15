Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 37, 2025

EQT

15 Sep, 2025, 17:34 GMT

Between 8 September 2025 and 12 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 539,581 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

8 September 2025

111,000

332.5494

36,912,983.40

9 September 2025

108,217

328.2809

35,525,574.16

10 September 2025

108,971

327.8778

35,729,171.74

11 September 2025

108,554

331.6050

35,997,049.17

12 September 2025

102,839

335.6369

34,516,563.16

Total accumulated
over week 37

539,581

331.1483

178,681,341.63

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

4,416,773

336.2874

1,485,305,281.16

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 12 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued
shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares
owned by EQT AB3 

62,339,383

-

62,339,383

Number of outstanding
shares

1,172,272,517

496,056

1,172,76,573

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

