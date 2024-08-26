Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 34, 2024. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 19 August 2024 and 23 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 389,254 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 2,000,000 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 655,619,587.41, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which ran between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume 
(number of shares):

Weighted average 
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated 
transaction value
(SEK):      

19 August 2024

76,607

335.6943

25,716,533.24

20 August 2024

74,836

338.4472

25,328,034.66

21 August 2024

77,894

336.5894

26,218,294.72

22 August 2024

85,000

341.7186

29,046,081.00

23 August 2024

74,917

341.7882

25,605,746.58

Total accumulated over week 34

389,254

338.8910

131,914,690.20

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

2,000,000

327.8098

655,619,587.41


All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 23 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total    

Number of issued shares

1,241,125,412

881,555

1,242,006,697

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

60,676,207

-

60,676,207

Number of outstanding shares

1,180,449,205

881,555

1,181,330,760

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

