Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2025

News provided by

EQT

18 Aug, 2025, 16:25 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 11 August 2025 and 15 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 497,182 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

11 August 2025

75,126

336.2295

25,259,577.42

12 August 2025

106,800

335.9381

35,878,189.08

13 August 2025

104,390

338.6734

35,354,116.23

14 August 2025

97,948

339.8628

33,288,881.53

15 August 2025

112,918

345.5130

39,014,636.93

Total accumulated over week 33

497,182

339.5042

168,795,401.19

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

2,245,457

334.7836

751,742,140.99

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 15 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total                                               

Number of issued shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

60,168,067

-

60,168,067

Number of outstanding shares

1,174,443,833

496,056

1,174,939,889

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-33--2025,c4219359

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4219359/3614721.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release Q3 2025_w34

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4219359/bfad60d0b56999de.pdf

EQT Transactions 20250811 to 20250815

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3461290

EQT

Also from this source

EQT completes sale of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV, is ...

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2025

Between 4 August 2025 and 8 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 538,275 own ordinary shares (ISIN:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics