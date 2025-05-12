Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2025
News provided byEQT
12 May, 2025, 16:17 GMT
STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 May 2025 and 9 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code: 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 580,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
|
Date:
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Aggregated
|
5 May 2025
|
115,000
|
277.1975
|
31,877,712.50
|
6 May 2025
|
120,000
|
275.1516
|
33,018,192.00
|
7 May 2025
|
120,000
|
275.2229
|
33,026,748.00
|
8 May 2025
|
115,000
|
279.6521
|
32,159,991.50
|
9 May 2025
|
110,000
|
280.7773
|
30,885,503,00
|
Total accumulated over week 19
|
580,000
|
277.5313
|
160,968,147.00
|
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
|
4,380,807
|
285.8058
|
1,252,060,143.34
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued shares2
|
1,241,510,911
|
496,056
|
1,242,006,967
|
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
|
64,304,998
|
-
|
64,304,998
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
1,177,205,913
|
496,056
|
1,177,701,969
|
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19--2025,c4149091
The following files are available for download:
|
EQT Transactions 20250505 to 20250509
|
DSC00082
Share this article