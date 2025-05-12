Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2025

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 May 2025 and 9 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code: 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 580,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 5 May 2025 115,000 277.1975 31,877,712.50 6 May 2025 120,000 275.1516 33,018,192.00 7 May 2025 120,000 275.2229 33,026,748.00 8 May 2025 115,000 279.6521 32,159,991.50 9 May 2025 110,000 280.7773 30,885,503,00 Total accumulated over week 19 580,000 277.5313 160,968,147.00 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 4,380,807 285.8058 1,252,060,143.34

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,241,510,911 496,056 1,242,006,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 64,304,998 - 64,304,998 Number of outstanding shares 1,177,205,913 496,056 1,177,701,969 1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

