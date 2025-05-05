Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 18, 2025

EQT

05 May, 2025, 17:05 GMT

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 28 April 2025 and 2 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 364,578 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

                                   

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK): 

28 April 2025

105,514

273.0299

28,808,476.87

29 April 2025

110,000

272.0902

29,929,922.00

30 April 2025

34,064

275.2148

9,374,916.95

2 May 2025

115,000

276.3122

31,775,903.00

Total accumulated over week 18

364,578

273.9859

99,889,218.82

Total accumulated during the 
repurchase program

3,800,807

287.0685

1,091,091,996.34

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,241,510,911

496,056

1,242,006,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

63,724,998

-

63,724,998

Number of outstanding shares

1,177,785,913

496,056

1,178,281,969

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

