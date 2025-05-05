Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 18, 2025
News provided byEQT
05 May, 2025, 17:05 GMT
STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 28 April 2025 and 2 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 364,578 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
|
Date:
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Aggregated
|
28 April 2025
|
105,514
|
273.0299
|
28,808,476.87
|
29 April 2025
|
110,000
|
272.0902
|
29,929,922.00
|
30 April 2025
|
34,064
|
275.2148
|
9,374,916.95
|
2 May 2025
|
115,000
|
276.3122
|
31,775,903.00
|
Total accumulated over week 18
|
364,578
|
273.9859
|
99,889,218.82
|
Total accumulated during the
|
3,800,807
|
287.0685
|
1,091,091,996.34
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued shares2
|
1,241,510,911
|
496,056
|
1,242,006,967
|
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
|
63,724,998
|
-
|
63,724,998
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
1,177,785,913
|
496,056
|
1,178,281,969
|
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-18--2025,c4145202
The following files are available for download:
|
EQT Transactions 2025028 to 20250502
|
EQT AB Group
Share this article