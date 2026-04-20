Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 16, 2026

News provided by

EQT

20 Apr, 2026, 16:55 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 13 April 2026 and 17 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 318,372 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

                                               

                                   

13 April 2026

 

63,000

 

293.7882

 

18,508,656.60

 

                                   

14 April 2026

 

63,372

 

298.4175

 

18,911,313.81

 

                                   

15 April 2026

 

64,000

 

305.1663

 

19,530,643.20

 

                                   

16 April 2026

 

64,000

 

311.8934

 

19,961,177.60

 

                                   

17 April 2026

 

64,000

 

320.2770

 

20,497,728.00

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 16

 

318,372

 

305.9613

 

97,409,519.21

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

                                   

2 111 238

 

286.4978

 

604,865,177.76

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

Number of issued shares1

 

1,235,107,956

 

1,235,107,956

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

64,311,273

 

64,311,273

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,170,796,683

 

1,170,796,683

 

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-16--2026,c4337261

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 15, 2026

Between 7 April 2026 and 10 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 252,795 own ordinary shares (ISIN:...

Jean-Pascal Tricoire proposed as new Board member of EQT AB

Jean-Pascal Tricoire is the Chairperson of Schneider Electric, one of the world's leading companies in energy and industry technologies. He served as ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics