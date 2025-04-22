Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 16, 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 14 April 2025 and 17 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 365,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average
share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction
value (SEK):

                                   

14 April 2025

 

105,000

 

259.5952

 

27,257,496.00

 

                                   

15 April 2025

 

105,000

 

268.0315

 

28,143,307.50

 

                                   

16 April 2025

 

105,000

 

254.7160

 

26,745,180.00

 

                                   

17 April 2025

 

50,000

 

250.3754

 

12,518,770.00

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 16

 

365,000

 

259.3555

 

94,664,753.50

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

2,996,229

 

292.1684

 

875,403,313.52

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Class C shares1

                                   

Total

                                   

Number of issued shares2

 

1,241,510,911

 

496,056

 

1,242,006,967

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

 

62,920,420

 

-

 

62,920,420

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,178,590,491

 

496,056

 

1,179,086,547

 

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

