Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 14, 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 March 2025 and 4 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 602,996 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume 
(number of shares):

Weighted average 
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated 
transaction value
(SEK):    

31 March 2025

106,000

304.2864

32,254,358.40

1 April 2025

115,000

313.2291

36,021,346.50

2 April 2025

115,000

315.0153

36,226,759.50

3 April 2025

140,000

300.9577

42,134,078.00

4 April 2025

126,996

276.3182

35,091,306.13

Total accumulated over week 14

602,996

301.3749

181,727,848.53

Total accumulated during the repurchase program 

2,043,962

312.7275

639,203,038.72

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 4 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total    

Number of issued shares2

1,241,510,911

496,056

1,242,006,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

61,968,153

-

61,968,153

Number of outstanding shares

1,179,542,758

496,056

1,180,038,814

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

