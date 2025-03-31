Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 13, 2025

EQT

31 Mar, 2025, 17:42 GMT

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 24 March 2025 and 28 March 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 571,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume

(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average

 share price per day

(SEK):

                                   

Aggregated

 transaction value

 (SEK):

                                               

                                   

24 March 2025

 

106,000

331.7656

 

 

35,167,153.60

 

                                   

25 March 2025

 

110,000

328.5135

 

 

36,136,485.00

 

                                   

26 March 2025

 

115,000

321.9059

 

 

37,019,178.50

 

                                   

27 March 2025

 

115,000

311.4573

 

 

35,817,589.50

 

                                   

28 March 2025

 

125,000

313.7998

 

 

 

39,224,975.00

                                   

Total accumulated

over week 13

 

571,000

321.1303

 

 

183,365,381.60

 

                                   

Total accumulated

during the

repurchase program 

 

1,440,966

317.4781

 

 

457,475,190.19

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 28 March 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

         Class C shares1                           

 

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

Number of issued

shares2

 

1,241,510,911

496,056

 

 

1,242,006,967

 

                                   

Number of shares

owned by EQT AB3 

 

61,365,157

-

 

 

61,365,157

 

                                   

Number of outstanding 

shares

 

1,180,145,754

496,056

 

 

1,180,641,810

 

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

