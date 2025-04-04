RepTrak reveals the 2025 Global RepTrak® 100 Most Reputable Companies

BOSTON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RepTrak™ Company, the world's leading reputation data and insights company, released its annual Global RepTrak (GRT) 100 report. Utilizing its advanced reputation monitoring software, RepTrak gathered data from 211,000 survey responses across 14 major economies to rank the world's 100 most reputable companies. They share that ranking alongside a full analysis of global corporate reputation trends and corresponding public sentiment in the 2025 report.

For the second consecutive year, the global Reputation Score has increased. Building on 2024's recovery, it rose by ▲0.7 points to land at a Strong 74.5. This rise comes despite the many global elections, unending economic unease, and geopolitical conflicts that defined this past year. While crises have often triggered sharp fluctuations in corporate reputation, 2025's GRT data shows a kind of reputational resilience to external disruptions.

"This year's findings highlight a global turning point in how companies build and deploy a reputation strategy," says RepTrak CEO Mark Sonders. "In an era defined by constant disruption, the Top 100 companies have distinguished themselves not by avoiding challenges, but by responding with clarity, consistency, and cultural relevance. They've earned their reputations by showing up — not just in words, but in action — and stakeholders are taking notice."

RepTrak's report explores how people thought, felt, and acted towards companies over the past year. Findings include: notable increases in Conduct and Citizenship efforts, all 7 Drivers of Reputation reaching Strong Scores, stakeholders' rising willingness to invest, and a record-high Brand Score driven by authentic, culturally aligned corporate communications.

The RepTrak Company is the world's premier provider of reputation data and insights, helping businesses harness reputation intelligence to secure competitive advantage. RepTrak's predictive insights enable subscribers to safeguard business value, optimize ROI, and amplify their positive societal impact. Combining advanced metrics with dedicated reputation advisors, RepTrak delivers actionable analyses that align business goals with stakeholder sentiment across global markets and diverse industries.

Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world's largest reputation benchmarking database, gathering over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.reptrak.com.

