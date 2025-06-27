RepTrak Previews Compass -- A Global Strategic Reputation Intelligence Platform that is More Than a Score

BOSTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RepTrak Company™, the global leader in reputation intelligence for over 20 years, unveils RepTrak Compass™, its most advanced and globally scalable platform to date.

Launching this July, Compass empowers Chief Communications Officers and C-suite leaders to not just monitor stakeholder reputation, but to actively shape it with speed, precision, and confidence.

More than a score, Compass is the only truly integrated global solution for reputation intelligence — combining RepTrak's world-class Global Advisory expertise with AI-enabled navigation. Designed for today's dynamic stakeholder environment, Compass enables leaders to shift from measuring reputation to actively shaping it.

"Compass was engineered to deliver what today's executives need most — fast, reliable intelligence that drives action," says Chip Garate, Chief Product and Technology Officer at RepTrak. "Where do we stand with each stakeholder group? What reputational risks are emerging? Where should we act? Compass delivers not just data or a score — it delivers clarity, confidence, and direction."

With two decades of reputation science and global benchmarking across 60+ countries, Compass is built on the most trusted foundation in the industry. RepTrak's expertise and experience in advising the world's largest global brands means there is nothing we haven't seen and everything we've learned is built into this platform.

RepTrak would like to extend a special thank you to the members of its Customer Advisory Council, comprised of Fortune 500 companies, for their invaluable insights and partnership in shaping the development of Compass. Their input was instrumental in ensuring the platform meets the most critical and real-time needs of today's reputation leaders.

Compass is not just a step forward, it's the future of reputation leadership. It unites insight and action across geographies, stakeholder groups, and leadership levels, helping today's teams lead with clarity and confidence.

Compass Delivers Global Strategic Advantage Through:

Multi-Stakeholder Tracking and Prioritization

Continuous visibility into the perceptions of Employees, Policymakers, Media, Investors, Customers, and the Informed Public — locally and globally.

Provide C-suite and Board leaders with clear, concise data visualizations and recommendations that drive decisions.

Position your reputation against global competitors, industry norms, and regulatory expectations with precision.

Every Compass client gains a direct strategic advantage through RepTrak's Global Advisory team — a partner in transforming insight into action across all regions.

Real-time, globally informed guidance that helps mitigate risks and build brand equity before issues escalate.

Availability

Compass will officially launch this July with a phased global rollout to RepTrak clients. Early feedback from select enterprise users reinforces Compass as a game-changing advancement, enabling organizations to not just monitor reputation, but to proactively manage it.

RepTrak invites communications, corporate affairs, brand, and reputation leaders around the world to explore Compass — and see how it empowers them to lead reputation, not just report on it.

To get a sneak peek of Compass and learn more, visit www.reptrak.com/request-demo.

About The RepTrak Company

The RepTrak Company is the world's premier provider of reputation data and insights, helping businesses harness reputation intelligence to secure competitive advantage. RepTrak's predictive insights enable subscribers to safeguard business value, optimize ROI, and amplify their positive societal impact. Combining advanced metrics with dedicated reputation advisors, RepTrak delivers actionable analyses that align business goals with stakeholder sentiment across global markets and diverse industries.

Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world's largest reputation benchmarking database, gathering over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.reptrak.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391550/RepTrak_Logo_Logo_v1.jpg