REPT BATTERO expands Global Market for Wending 320Ah Cells with World's First Triple TÜV Certificates

The Company Leads the Way in 320Ah Storage Cell Sector with World's First Mass Production of Wending 320Ah Cells Starting in Q3

BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO, a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, announces the acquirement of three prestigious international certificates from TÜV Rheinland, Germany, namely, UL 1973, UL 9540A, and IEC 62619, for their groundbreaking Wending 320Ah Energy Storage Cells. With these certificates, REPT BATTERO has achieved a significant milestone, positioning itself as a pioneer in the industry and enabling mass production of 320Ah batteries, effectively providing access to global markets.

REPT BATTERO Wending 320Ah battery cell

The company's proactive approach and commitment to high standards have paved the way for its entry into two essential markets - Europe and America. Earlier this year, the company established strategic partnerships with key players in the North American market, including a cooperation agreement with Powin aimed at reaching 3GWh of capacity. Additionally, REPT BATTERO signed a substantial 10GWh liquid-cooled energy storage cell supply agreement with US energy storage tech developer Energy Vault. These collaborations indicate the growing importance of energy storage in the global market and highlight the company's dedication to providing innovative solutions for the rapidly evolving energy storage industry.

Commenting on the company's achievements, REPT BATTERO's Vice President, Dr. Min Hou, stated, "REPT BATTERO is focused on designing and developing new energy batteries such as the Wending 320Ah cells while providing customers with highly cost-effective products and full-cycle services. Our continuous competitiveness, based on innovative multi-platform technology and the three major dimensions of the polar core design, extreme manufacturing, and mechanism factories, ensures that our products meet the rigorous requirements of different markets at home and abroad. We will continue to work hard on our management system and product standard certification."

The Wending 320Ah energy storage cell shows significant advancements compared to its predecessors. Leveraging cutting-edge technology independently developed by REPT BATTERO, the 320Ah cell maintains the same size as the 280Ah square cell while delivering superior performance in terms of high energy density, extended lifespan, and enhanced safety features.

Obtaining the triple TÜV certificates - UL 1973, UL 9540A, and IEC 62619 - was no small feat and involved rigorous testing and adherence to stringent safety and quality standards. These certificates validate that REPT BATTERO's Wending 320Ah Cells fully comply with global safety regulations, positioning the company as a trusted and reliable energy storage solutions provider worldwide.

Looking ahead, REPT BATTERO has ambitious plans. With these certificates in hand, REPT BATTERO is now well-equipped to make a significant breakthrough in the energy storage industry. As the company gains access to international markets, it is poised to drive innovation, meet global energy demands, and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions.

About REPT BATTERO

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT BATTERO), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN's rich resources of nickel mine, REPT BATTERO focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit our website and linkedin for more information.

Website: www.chinarept.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reptbattero/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163834/REPT_BATTERO_Wending_320Ah_Cells_Triple_T_V_Certificates.jpg

SOURCE REPT BATTERO