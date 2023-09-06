Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.

Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.

Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Public disclosure of transactions made by Caroline Marie Alting

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Caroline Marie Alting 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Senior Vice President Operational Excellence b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4A Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares (in the form of share entitlements representing shares)

ISIN GB00BMXNWH07 (share entitlements representing

shares of Noble Corporation plc, CUSIP-code: G65431127) b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to

receive one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 5,671 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume





- Price

5,671 A ordinary shares (of which 2,533 A ordinary shares are

withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4B Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares (in the form of share entitlements representing shares)



ISIN GB00BMXNWH07 (share entitlements representing

shares of Noble Corporation plc, CUSIP-code: G65431127) b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $52.01 (DKK 371.5) 1,137 USD $51.87 (DKK 370.5) 48 USD $51.94 (DKK 371.0) 1,953 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price

3,138 Shares

USD $51.96 (DKK 371.17) e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-05 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

