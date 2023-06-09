Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.

Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.  

Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Public disclosure of transactions made by Blake Denton

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Blake Denton

Reason for the notification

Position/Status

SVP, Marketing &

Contracts

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Noble Corporation plc

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

Nature of the transaction

Sale

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Reference is made to the attached
overview of all trades executed.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

 

Price

 

15,719 Shares

 

USD $40.45

Date of the transaction

2023-06-07

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (MIC: XNYS)

Individual transaction details: attached

Public disclosure of transactions made by Joey Kawaja

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Joey Kawaja

Reason for the notification

Position/Status

SVP, Operations

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Noble Corporation plc

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

Nature of the transaction

Sale

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.38

100

40.37

1,701

40.34

280

40.33

2020

40.3001

11,322

40.35

200

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

 

Price

 

15,723 Shares

 

USD $40.31

Date of the transaction

2023-06-07

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (MIC: XNYS)

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry.  The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry.  Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921.  Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide.  For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

