Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting in Minesto AB (publ) was held today, 3 October 2025, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg. Chairperson of the General Meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolution was resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution from 16 September 2025 on an issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

The Board of Directors' complete proposal is available on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

For additional information, please contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

