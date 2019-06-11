Report from the All Party Writers Group 2018 Inquiry into Authors' Earnings Calls for Immediate Action to Reverse Steep Decline in Writers' Incomes

SUPPORTING THE WRITERS OF TOMORROW

LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The All Party Parliamentary Writers Group today publishes a report following its 2018 Inquiry into author earnings. Supporting the Writers of Tomorrow makes a raft of recommendations to Government based on evidence given to the Inquiry by a wide range of professional working writers, as well as industry bodies including the Association of Authors' Agents, the Society of Authors, the Writers' Guild of Great Britain, the Publishers Association and the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS).

The report's numerous recommendations are designed to ensure better support for authors, while also improving government engagement with creators; protecting the success of the UK publishing industry beyond Brexit and ensuring fairness in the bookselling market.

The recommendations to Government include:

The adoption of new copyright rules proposed in the recently passed EU copyright directive. The protection and promotion of the UK's existing, effective copyright system. The establishment of a Creators' Council to look at a variety of issues including diversity. A reduction of the rate of VAT on ebooks. A review of the tax and benefit rules for authors. The creation of a 'level playing field' between high street and online booksellers.

The contribution made to the UK economy by the creative industries, which now employ 1 in 11 working people, continues to grow and is valued at £101.6 billion. However, the most recent piece of research undertaken on behalf of ALCS by CREATe, University of Glasgow, shows that writers' earnings have fallen by 42% in real terms since 2005.

In addition, the 2018 ALCS survey showed that female authors earn around 25% less than their male counterparts; a discrepancy that results both from lower rates of pay and a poorer breadth of opportunities, particularly in film and television.

Contributors to the Inquiry also raised concerns that a decline in authors' earnings could discourage new writers from taking up the profession, exacerbating the lack of diversity in the publishing and creative industries. Figures from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport show that 92.5% of workers in the creative industries and digital sector come from more advantaged social groups, compared with 67.3% for the general UK workforce.

Tony Bradman, children's writer and Chair of the ALCS Board, comments:

"Hard-working writers continue to produce great work which supports our thriving creative industries, and also provides entertainment and information for huge numbers of people in the UK and around the world. And yet, as the APWG report confirms, it's now tougher than ever to make a living as a professional writer. That's not fair and adopting the recommendations of the report would be a very good way of beginning to address the problem".

Joanne Harris, author and ALCS Board member, said:

"The APWG report confirms what writers have known for a long time: that their incomes are falling by the year. It also constitutes worrying evidence that the writing profession is set to get less diverse rather than being the place for all kinds of voices that it needs to be. Writing is not just a fun pastime. It's a real job, that real people do. It's about time those real people were fairly rewarded".

The Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP, Chair of the All Party Writers' Group, comments:

"Continuing our tradition of rich creativity is central to establishing the UK's future in the world. We must do all we can to support our creators, and ensure they are fairly rewarded for their fantastic contribution to our society".

Supporting the Writers of Tomorrow was launched this afternoon at the All Party Writers' Group Summer Reception at the House of Commons, hosted by the Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP.

The Inquiry results publication can be downloaded from the APWG website allpartywritersgroup.co.uk

