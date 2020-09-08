Report from Sectra's 2020 Annual General Meeting and timetable for redemption program to transfer SEK 4.50 per share to shareholders

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders in the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra AB (STO: SECT B) was held on September 8, 2020 in Linköping, Sweden. The AGM resolved to transfer SEK 4.50 per share to the shareholders, in total SEK 173.3 million, through a share redemption program. Other resolutions included the re-election of all current Board members, the election of Fredrik Robertsson as a new Board member, and election of Ernst & Young AB as the new public accounting firm.

The redemption procedure is automatic, meaning that no action is required from the shareholders. It will, however, be possible to trade in Series B redemption shares (ISIN SECT IL B: SE0014609087) on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The timetable for the 2020 redemption procedure is as follows:

October 2: Last day of trading in Sectra shares before the split (ISIN SECT B: SE0012853661), including the right to redemption shares.

October 5: First day of trading in Sectra shares after the split (ISIN SECT B: SE0014609061), excluding the right to redemption shares.

October 6: Record date for the share split. Every share will be divided into two shares, of which one will be a redemption share and one an ordinary share.

October 7-16: Trading in redemption shares.

October 20: Record date for redemption of the redemption shares.

October 23: Preliminary date for payment of redemption settlement via Euroclear Sweden.

For more information and a brochure about the redemption procedure, refer to Sectra's webpage: investor.sectra.com/agm2020.

Other AGM resolutions

The AGM also adopted the following resolutions:

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet and discharged the Board of Directors and President from liability for the fiscal year. It was resolved that profit was to be carried forward.

Jan-Olof Brüer, Birgitta Hagenfeldt, Torbjörn Kronander, Christer Nilsson , Anders Persson , Tomas Puusepp , and Jonas Yngvesson were re-elected as Board members, while Fredrik Robertsson was elected as a new Board member. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

, , , and Jonas Yngvesson were re-elected as Board members, while Fredrik Robertsson was elected as a new Board member. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Payment of fees amounting to SEK 225,000 (same as previous year) to external members of the Board and SEK 450,000 (same as previous year) to the Chairman of the Board. For Audit Committee work, fees amounting to SEK 50,000 (same as previous year) are to be paid to external members of the Board and SEK 100,000 (same as previous year) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For Remuneration Committee work, no separate fees are to be paid.

(same as previous year) to external members of the Board and (same as previous year) to the Chairman of the Board. For Audit Committee work, fees amounting to (same as previous year) are to be paid to external members of the Board and (same as previous year) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For Remuneration Committee work, no separate fees are to be paid. Ernst & Young AB was elected as the company's new auditor and audit fees are to be paid pursuant to approved accounts.

To establish a Nomination Committee and directives governing the work of the Nomination Committee.

To adopt guidelines for salaries and other remuneration to senior executives that were developed and updated to meet the new requirements pursuant to Chapter 8, Sections 51-53 of the Swedish Companies Act (SFS 2005:551).

The Board of Directors was authorized to make decisions regarding the new issue of not more than 3,700,000 Series B shares for consideration in the form of cash payment, offsetting of debt or contribution in kind whereby offsetting of debt may deviate from shareholders' preferential rights.

The Board of Directors was authorized to make decisions regarding the acquisition or sale of Sectra shares. The authorization is limited in that the company's holding of treasury shares may not, at any time, exceed 10% of all the shares in the company.

To make amendments to the Articles of Association arising from changes in legislation.

The resolutions were made in accordance with the motions submitted to the AGM, which are available on Sectra's website: investor.sectra.com/agm2020.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6:00 p.m. CEST on September 8, 2020.



CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

