Report from extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB

News provided by

Minesto AB

20 Feb, 2023, 15:59 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB was held today, 20 February 2023, at the premises of MAQS Advokatbyrå with address Östra Hamngatan 24 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares (rights issue)

The meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 February 2023 regarding a rights issue of no more than 29,497,530 shares, leading to a maximum share capital increase of SEK 1,474,876.50 

The above mentioned resolution is available in its entirety on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
ir@minesto.com
+46 735 23 71 58

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Minesto AB

Also from this source

Notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting of Minesto AB (publ)

The board of directors in Minesto resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 153 million, subject to the approval by an extraordinary general meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics