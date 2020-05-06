Report from Enea AB's Annual General Meeting 2020

Stockholm, Sweden, May 6, 2020 Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA)

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Enea AB (publ) (the "Company"), was held on Wednesday 6 May 2020, 4.30 p.m. at Kista Science Tower, Färögatan 33 in Kista, Stockholm.

The following was decided by the annual general meeting ("AGM"):

Adoption of the profit and loss account and the balance sheet

The AGM adopted the profit and loss accounts and the balance sheets of the Parent Company and the Group for the financial year 2019.

Dividend

The AGM resolved that no dividend will be paid.

Board of Directors and auditors

The AGM discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2019. The AGM resolved that the Board members shall consist of six permanent elected members by the AGM, with no deputies. Re-election of Anders Skarin, Birgitta Stymne Göransson, Kjell Duveblad and Mats Lindoff as members of the board, re-election of Anders Lidbeck as chairman of the board, and new election of Charlotta Sund as member of the board. Öhrlings Pricewaterhouse Coopers was re-elected as auditor.

Board and auditor fees

The AGM approved board fees of SEK 1,915,000 to be apportioned between the members of the Board with SEK 500,000 to the Board Chairman, SEK 235,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM and SEK 240,000 to be allocated amongst the members for committee work as follows: SEK 80,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 40,000 each to the two members and SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 30,000 to the member. The auditor shall be entitled to fair compensation as per agreed invoice.

The nominating committee

The AGM approved the proposed rules for the nominating committee.

Authorization for the Board to decide on acquisition and assignment of treasury shares

The AGM approved the Board's proposed authorization for the Board to decide on acquisition and transfer of treasury shares. The decision implies that acquisition of treasury shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Marketplace"), or by an offer to all shareholders, may at each time not lead to that held treasury shares exceed ten per cent of all shares in the Company. Transfer of treasury shares may be made in other ways than on the Marketplace, including a right to deviate from the shareholders preferential rights and that payment may be made by other means than by cash. A maximum of ten per cent of the total number of the shares in the Company may be transferred. The authorization stated above may be utilized on one or several occasions up until the annual general meeting 2021. Acquisitions of shares on the Marketplace may only be made at a price within the registered price interval at the Marketplace. Transfer of treasury shares in connection with acquisitions of businesses may be made at a market price estimated by the board.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The AGM approved the Board's proposed guidelines for remuneration and other conditions of employment to senior executives.

Authorization for the Board to decide on new share issue to finance further growth and expansion

The AGM approved the Board's proposed authorization for the Board to decide on new share issue in order to fund continued growth and expansion, such as in connection with acquisitions, until the time of AGM 2021. This authorization entails the right to issue new shares corresponding to an amount of at most ten per cent of the number of issued shares on the day of the notice of the AGM. New shares may be paid in cash, by set-off or by contribution in kind. Share issues may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The issue price shall be based on market practice.

The notification to attend the AGM and the proposed resolutions are available at www.enea.com.

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2020

For more information contact:

Jan Häglund, President & CEO

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson, Executive Assistant

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/report-from-enea-ab-s-annual-general-meeting-2020,c3105184

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enea AB