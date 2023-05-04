Report from Annual General Meeting 2023 in INVISIO

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") was held on 4 May 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. The AGM voted to support all proposals submitted by the board and the nomination committee.

The AGM adopted the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2022. The AGM approved the proposed shareholder dividend of SEK 0.70 per share. As record date the AGM approved Monday 8 May 2023. The dividend is estimated to be paid to the shareholders around Thursday 11 May 2023. The AGM decided that the remaining amount of the profit should be carried forward in a new account.

The AGM discharged the board and the CEO from liability for 2022.

The AGM resolved that the number of board members would be six, with no deputies. Current board members Annika Andersson, Martin Krupicka, Ulrika Hagdahl, Charlott Samuelsson and Hannu Saastamoinen were re-elected. Nicklas Hansen was elected as new board member. Furthermore, Annika Andersson was re-elected as chairman of the board.

The AGM approved board fees to the chairman of the board with SEK 675,000 and to each of the other members of the board with SEK 260,000. The AGM resolved that remuneration of SEK 125,000 will be paid to the chairman of the audit committee, SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the cyber security committee. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that remuneration of SEK 60,000 will be paid each to two members of the audit committee, SEK 40,000 to one member of the remuneration committee, and SEK 40,000 to two members of the cyber security committee.

The AGM approved to re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed that Mats Åkerlund is auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved the board's report regarding remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The AGM approved the adoption of a stock option program, issuance of warrants and transfer of warrants.

The AGM authorized the board to resolve on issuance of new shares.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: + 45 53 72 77 22 E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication,INVISIO

Mobile: +45 53 72 77 33 E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's new website www.invisio.com.

