Report from AGM 2021 in INVISIO

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO's Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") was held on 28 April 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held only through advance postal voting pursuant to temporary legislation, and thus without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties. The AGM voted to support all proposals submitted by the board and the nomination committee.

The AGM adopted the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2020. The AGM approved the proposed shareholder dividend of SEK 0.70 per share. As record date the AGM approved Friday 30 April 2021. The dividend is estimated to be paid to the shareholders around Wednesday 5 May 2021. The AGM decided that the remaining amount of the profit should be carried forward in a new account.

The AGM discharged the board and the CEO from liability for 2020.

The AGM resolved that the number of board members would be six, with no deputies. Current board members Annika Andersson, Charlotta Falvin, Lage Jonason, Martin Krupicka, Ulrika Hagdahl and Charlott Samuelsson were re-elected. Furthermore, Annika Andersson was re-elected chairman of the board.

The AGM approved board fees to the chairman of the board with SEK 575,000 and to each of the other members of the board with SEK 220,000. The AGM resolved that remuneration of SEK 100,000 will be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee as well as SEK 40,000 may be paid to one member of the remuneration committee and SEK 50,000 each to two members of the audit committee.

The AGM approved to re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed that Mats Åkerlund is auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved the board's report regarding remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: + 45 53 72 77 22 E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 53 72 77 33 E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

