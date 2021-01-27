Replika Software Secures Series A Financing from LVMH Luxury Ventures and L'Oréal BOLD Ventures to Power the Future of Social Selling

Kareen Mallet, Co-founder of Replika Software, said, "When we founded Replika, we envisioned a future where every brand would be able to benefit from the power of social selling. After concluding commercial arrangements with several Maisons of LVMH and brands of L'Oréal, it is tremendously satisfying to see that the investment arms of two of the world's most forward-thinking companies have decided to invest in our vision. We're thrilled to have their support as we enter this phase of growth and lead the industry towards humanizing online shopping."

Replika's relationship with LVMH started in 2019 when the group discovered and selected the solution to be highlighted at the Vivatech Innovation Awards. The company was then invited to participate in LVMH's accelerator, "La Maison des Startups", at Station F and their business relationship has continued to expand ever since, with deployments in both Europe and the US. The journey with L'Oréal began when their Chief Digital Officer, Lubomira Rochet, a true advocate of Social Commerce, identified Replika out of over 1,000 startups exhibiting at Vivatech and she has continued to pave the way within the organization for brand deployments across all divisions, in countries around the world.

"The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for Replika. We were able to rapidly grow a roster of clients across several verticals, introduced important programming and feature upgrades, while solidifying our management team with key executive appointments. We believe this funding will help us shift the current online selling paradigm, not only in the fashion and beauty industries, but in the broader healthcare, entertainment, travel and electronics industries as well," -said Corey Gottlieb, Co-founder.

About Replika Software

Replika Software is an award-winning turnkey social selling software that enables brands to activate their network of social sellers to sell online, inspire on social media and connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. The company is based in New York and Paris, at Station F. with La Maison Des Startups/LVMH. Former Fashion Director from Neiman Marcus & Bergdorf Goodman, Kareen Mallet, along with Advertising Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, Corey Gottlieb, founded the company in 2016. To learn more visit www.replikasoftware.com .

CONTACT: media@replikasoftware.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426842/Replika_PR_210123_v2.jpg

Related Links

http://www.replikasoftware.com



SOURCE Replika Software Inc.